    6491   TW0006491004

PEGAVISION CORPORATION

(6491)
  
Pegavision : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by Citi Securities Co., Ltd.

03/08/2022 | 05:01am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: PEGAVISION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 17:49:55
Subject 
 The Company to attend the Online Investor
Conference held by Citi Securities Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference:13:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend Citi Securities Co., Ltd.'s online investor
conference to discuss the Company's operational and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Pegavision Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 780 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2022 1 520 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
Net cash 2022 2 087 M 73,8 M 73,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 30 450 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,18x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,3%
Managers and Directors
Te Sheng Yang Director & General Manager
Ching Hsiang Wang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Tung Kuo Chairman
Jen Lu Yao Independent Director
Shu Yu Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEGAVISION CORPORATION1.87%1 077
ALCON INC.-14.96%36 208
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-4.23%19 780
AUTEK CHINA INC.-35.16%5 006
MENICON CO., LTD.-15.71%1 817
GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.2.23%942