Pegavision : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by Nomura Securities.
03/28/2022 | 06:31am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: PEGAVISION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/28
Time of announcement
18:16:52
Subject
The Company to attend the Online Investor
Conference held by Nomura Securities.
Date of events
2022/03/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/29
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend Nomura Securities' online investor
conference to discuss the Company's operational and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
