Pegavision : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by Nomura Securities.

03/28/2022 | 06:31am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PEGAVISION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/28 Time of announcement 18:16:52
Subject 
 The Company to attend the Online Investor
Conference held by Nomura Securities.
Date of events 2022/03/29 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/29
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend Nomura Securities' online investor
conference to discuss the Company's operational and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Pegavision Corporation published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 10:30:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
