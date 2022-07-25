Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Pegavision Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
PEGAVISION CORPORATION

(6491)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
426.00 TWD   -1.84%
04:14aPEGAVISION : To announce that 2022Q2 consolidated financial statements reported to board of directors.
PU
06/15PEGAVISION : The Company cancels the Investor Conference held by KGI Securities.
PU
06/06PEGAVISION : The Company to attend the Investor Conference held by SinoPac Securities.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pegavision : To announce that 2022Q2 consolidated financial statements reported to board of directors.

07/25/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PEGAVISION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/25 Time of announcement 15:59:16
Subject 
 To announce that 2022Q2 consolidated financial
statements reported to board of directors.
Date of events 2022/07/25 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/07/25
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/25
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2903104
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1552291
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):825755
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):828362
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):699942
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):701951
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):10.03
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):9580902
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):3969720
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):5590829
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Pegavision Corporation published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 387 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2022 1 555 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
Net cash 2022 2 114 M 70,7 M 70,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 29 820 M 998 M 998 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,0%
Managers and Directors
Te Sheng Yang Director & General Manager
Ching Hsiang Wang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Tung Kuo Chairman
Jen Lu Yao Independent Director
Shu Yu Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEGAVISION CORPORATION-0.23%998
ALCON INC.-11.02%36 716
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-25.18%15 464
AUTEK CHINA INC.-11.10%6 759
MENICON CO., LTD.0.88%1 910
WARBY PARKER INC.-72.96%1 447