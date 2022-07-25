Pegavision : To announce that 2022Q2 consolidated financial statements reported to board of directors.
07/25/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Provided by: PEGAVISION CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/07/25
Time of announcement
15:59:16
Subject
To announce that 2022Q2 consolidated financial
statements reported to board of directors.
Date of events
2022/07/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/07/25
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/25
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2903104
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1552291
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):825755
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):828362
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):699942
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):701951
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):10.03
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):9580902
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):3969720
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):5590829
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Pegavision Corporation published this content on 25 July 2022