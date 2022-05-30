Pegmont Mines : Results of AGM

Pegmont Mines Limited
NSX Announcement
30 May 2022
RESULTS OF MEETING-SYDNEY 26 May 2022
Pegmont Mines Limited (NSX: PMI) advises that in accordance with the listing rules, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on 26 May 2022 were as follows:
1. Adoption of Remuneration Report
The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as
follows:
For: 40,261,293
Proxy's Discretion: NIL
Against: NIL
Abstain: NIL
2. Re-Election of Director Hadyn G Oriti
The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
For: 40,261,293
Proxy's Discretion: NIL
Against: NIL
Abstain: NIL
On Behalf of the Board:
Further details can be obtained on the company website www.pegmont.com.auor by contacting Mr Malcolm Mayger Tel: 61265837747. Email: pegmont@hotmail.com
