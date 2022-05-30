Pegmont Mines : Results of AGM

Pegmont Mines Limited

NSX Announcement

30 May 2022

RESULTS OF MEETING-SYDNEY 26 May 2022

Pegmont Mines Limited (NSX: PMI) advises that in accordance with the listing rules, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on 26 May 2022 were as follows:

1. Adoption of Remuneration Report

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as

follows:

For: 40,261,293

Proxy's Discretion: NIL

Against: NIL

Abstain: NIL

2. Re-Election of Director Hadyn G Oriti

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For: 40,261,293

Proxy's Discretion: NIL

Against: NIL

Abstain: NIL

Further details can be obtained on the company website www.pegmont.com.auor by contacting Mr Malcolm Mayger Tel: 61265837747. Email: pegmont@hotmail.com