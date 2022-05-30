Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  Pegmont Mines Limited
  News
  Summary
    PMI   AU000000PMI9

PEGMONT MINES LIMITED

(PMI)
  Report
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  08-05
0.0500 AUD    0.00%
PEGMONT MINES : Results of AGM
PU
05/17Imperial sees duty-free cigarette sales recovery as air travel returns
RE
04/10PEGMONT MINES : Proxy Form
PU
Pegmont Mines : Results of AGM

05/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
Pegmont Mines Limited

ABN 97 003 331 682

Corporate Office

13 Oden Street

Port Macquarie NSW 2444

Postal Address

13 Oden Street

Port Macquarie NSW 2444

Telephone: 0417023989

NSX Announcement

30 May 2022

RESULTS OF MEETING-SYDNEY 26 May 2022

Pegmont Mines Limited (NSX: PMI) advises that in accordance with the listing rules, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on 26 May 2022 were as follows:

1. Adoption of Remuneration Report

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as

follows:

For: 40,261,293

Proxy's Discretion: NIL

Against: NIL

Abstain: NIL

2. Re-Election of Director Hadyn G Oriti

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For: 40,261,293

Proxy's Discretion: NIL

Against: NIL

Abstain: NIL

On Behalf of the Board:

Further details can be obtained on the company website www.pegmont.com.auor by contacting Mr Malcolm Mayger Tel: 61265837747. Email: pegmont@hotmail.com

Disclaimer

Pegmont Mines Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 13:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
