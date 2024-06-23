43,535,353 Ordinary Shares of Pekat Group Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024.

43,535,353 Ordinary Shares of Pekat Group Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 1105 days starting from 14-JUN-2021 to 23-JUN-2024.



Details:

The promoter's entire shareholding after the issuance will be under moratorium for 6 months from the date of admission to the ACE Market (First 6-Month moratorium).



Thereafter, upon the expiry of First 6-Month moratorium their shareholding, amounting to 45% of total number of issued ordinary shares will remain under moratorium for another 6 months (Second 6-Month moratorium).



On the expiry of the Second 6-Month moratorium, the promoters may sell, transfer or assign a maximum of one-third per annum of their shares held under moratorium.



Hextar, a substantial shareholder of the company has voluntarily agreed to place its entire shareholding under moratorium. it will not sell, transfer or assign its shareholding under moratorium during the period of 6 months from the listing date.