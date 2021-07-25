Log in
    618   BMG6982M1038

PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED

(618)
Peking University Resources : QUARTERLY ANNOUNCEMENT

07/25/2021 | 06:28am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2021 10:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED
06:28aPEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES : Quarterly announcement
PU
07/13Peking University Resources Company Limited Announces Board Removals
CI
05/03PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES : Inside information announcement pursuant to rule 3..
PU
04/28PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES : Delay in despatch of annual report and suspension ..
PU
04/25PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES : Suspension of trading
PU
04/25PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES : Exchange notice - suspension of trading
PU
04/12PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES : Monthly progress update on possible transaction pu..
PU
03/30Peking University Resources Holdings Company Limited Reports Earnings Results..
CI
03/24PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES : Supplemental announcement in relation to the profi..
PU
03/23PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES : to Widen Loss in 2020
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 085 M 1 402 M 1 402 M
Net income 2020 -2 025 M -313 M -313 M
Net Debt 2020 10 783 M 1 664 M 1 664 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 861 M 134 M 133 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 911
Free-Float 27,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gang Zeng President & Executive Director
Shuen Lung Cheung Executive Chairman
Chung Kik Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Wing Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Nga Ming Lai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED80.00%134
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.31.74%75 987
HP INC.14.68%35 689
GOERTEK INC.5.25%22 213
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.28.72%20 478
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY18.99%19 249