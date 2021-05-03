Peking University Resources : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE NOTIFICATION LETTER FROM PEKING FOUNDER ON POTENTIAL CHANGE OF CONTROL

RESTRUCTURING INVESTMENT AGREEMENT

The Company received a notification letter from the administrator of Peking University

Founder Group Company Limited on 30 April 2021, which stated that Zhuhai Huafa Group Co., Ltd. ("Zhuhai Huafa", 珠海華發集團有限公司) (on behalf of Zhuhai State-owned

Assets), Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Pingan Group", 中國平安 保險（集團）股份有限公司) and Shenzhen Shenchao Science and Technology Investment Co., Ltd. (深圳市深超科技投資有限公司), an entity designated by Shenzhen SDG Group Co., Ltd.* (深圳市特發集團有限公司) (the "Restructuring Investors") have entered into

a restructuring investment agreement (the "Restructuring Investment Agreement") with the administrator of Peking University Founder Group Company Limited, Peking Founder, Founder Industry Holdings Co., Ltd., Peking University Healthcare Industry Group Co., Ltd., Peking University Founder Information Industry Group Co., Ltd. and Peking University Resource Group Limited (the "Five Companies including Peking Founder") on 30 April 2021. The Restructuring Investment Agreement has become effective as at 30 April 2021.

According to the Restructuring Investment Agreement, the majority of the equity assets, debt assets and other assets that the Five Companies including Peking Founder have the right to dispose of will be used to establish a new company (the "New Founder Group") and its subordinate business platform companies, and Zhuhai Huafa and Pingan Group will acquire no less than 73% of the equity interest in New Founder Group in cash at a ratio of 3:7, while no more than 27% of the equity interest in New Founder Group shall be used for repaying the creditors. All the remaining assets will be disposed of through the trust scheme and the proceeds from the disposal will be used to make up for the allocation to the creditors.

The portion of debts owed to each creditor up to the amount of RMB1 million shall be repaid in cash, while the portion above RMB1 million shall be repaid in cash and by way of debt-for- equity swap. The creditors may also choose to exchange all of their expected equity interests in the New Founder Group for current cash or a combination of current cash and future cash, i.e. the creditors may choose to be repaid through receiving a certain proportion of current cash and retaining a certain proportion of debt owed by the New Founder Group so far as the portion of debt above RMB1 million is concerned. Zhuhai Huafa and Pingan Group will underwrite the buy-back of the equity interests held by the creditors in the New Founder Group.

In the event that all the creditors choose to be repaid entirely in cash according to the restructuring proposal, the investors shall pay RMB73.300 billion in cash to the administrator of Peking University Founder Group Company Limited; if the creditors choose not to call loans but to retain the debt owed by New Founder Group and/or be repaid by the equity interest in New Founder Group according to the restructuring proposal, the investors will pay no less than RMB53.725 billion in cash to the administrator of Peking University Founder Group Company Limited.