Pelatro : Investor Presentation 2021 H1 Sep 2021

Half Year Results to 30 June 2021
September 2021
Presentation Team
Subash Menon
Managing Director & CEO
➢ Subash co-founded Pelatro in April 2013
➢ Prior to Pelatro, Subash was the CEO and Founder of Subex - a company he transformed from a systems integrator in telecoms hardware to a global leader in telecoms software for business optimization
➢ Subash guided Subex through a successful IPO in 1999 and through seven acquisitions in the UK, US and Canada
Nicholos Hellyer
Finance Director
FY2021 H1 Highlights
Particulars
H1 2021
H1 2020
Revenue
$3.46m
$2.29m
Recurring Revenue
$2.43m
$1.54m
Recurring Revenue as % of Revenue
70%
67%
Increase in Recurring Revenue
58%
82%
Adjusted EBITDA
$1.61m
$0.66m
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
47%
29%
Increase in Adjusted EBITDA
144%
-18.5%
Adjusted Earnings per Share
1.6c
-0.6c
Key Activities for H1 2021
Post Period End Highlights
