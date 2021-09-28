Log in
    PTRO   GB00BYXH8F66

PELATRO PLC

(PTRO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/28 07:27:44 am
39.3 GBX   +6.22%
07:52aPELATRO : Investor Presentation 2021 H1 Sep 2021
PU
06/15FTSE 100 Closes Higher Boosted by Strenghtened US Economy
DJ
06/15FTSE Rises, Bellway's Share Price Looks Well Supported
DJ
Pelatro : Investor Presentation 2021 H1 Sep 2021

09/28/2021 | 07:52am EDT
Half Year Results to 30 June 2021

September 2021

Presentation Team

Subash Menon

Managing Director & CEO

Subash co-founded Pelatro in April 2013

Prior to Pelatro, Subash was the CEO and Founder of Subex - a company he transformed from a systems integrator in telecoms hardware to a global leader in telecoms software for business optimization

Subash guided Subex through a successful IPO in 1999 and through seven acquisitions in the UK, US and Canada

Nicholos Hellyer

Finance Director

  • Nic, is a Chartered Accountant and former investment banker of over 25 years of experience
  • Nic spent the majority of his banking career at UBS and HSBC, advising on a wide range of transactions including public takeovers, private M&A, IPOs and other equity fund raisings
  • Nic has also spent time in industry as CFO of Buddi Limited and as Partner at Opus Corporate Finance

2

FY2021 H1 Highlights

Particulars

H1 2021

H1 2020

Revenue

$3.46m

$2.29m

Recurring Revenue

$2.43m

$1.54m

Recurring Revenue as % of Revenue

70%

67%

Increase in Recurring Revenue

58%

82%

Adjusted EBITDA

$1.61m

$0.66m

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

47%

29%

Increase in Adjusted EBITDA

144%

-18.5%

Adjusted Earnings per Share

1.6c

-0.6c

3

Key Activities for H1 2021

  • Win a recurring revenue contract from an Asian telco - potential revenue of c.$1.5m over 3 years
  • An existing customer group in Asia entered into a Framework Agreement for 3 years - revenue converted from repeating to recurring - around $0.5m per year from 2022 onwards
  • Change requests totalling about $1.3m contracted for execution in 2021
  • New modules have been sold to existing customers

4

Post Period End Highlights

  • Completed placing of 8.38m shares to raise £3.35m (pre expenses)
  • Debt repayment of c. $0.75m
  • Gross cash at 31 August $3.8m

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pelatro plc published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 11:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
