Pelatro Names Henry Berry as New Chairman

By Joe Hoppe

Pelatro PLC said Monday that it has appointed Henry Berry as independent nonexecutive director and chairman with immediate effect.

The marketing software specialist said Mr. Berry most recently served as nonexecutive director of CyanConnode Holdings PLC, and before that spent more than 30 years at BT Group PLC in several roles.

"[Mr. Berry's] blend of deep telco knowledge and board experience will bring huge benefits to the group as we progress with our growth plans," Chief Executive Subash Menon said.

12-05-22 1115ET