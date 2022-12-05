Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pelatro Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTRO   GB00BYXH8F66

PELATRO PLC

(PTRO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:09 2022-12-05 am EST
13.22 GBX   -5.57%
11:15aPelatro Names Henry Berry as New Chairman
DJ
10:56aSoftware Company Pelatro Names New Chairman
MT
12/01LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: PMI scores disappoint after Powell brings cheer
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pelatro Names Henry Berry as New Chairman

12/05/2022 | 11:15am EST
By Joe Hoppe


Pelatro PLC said Monday that it has appointed Henry Berry as independent nonexecutive director and chairman with immediate effect.

The marketing software specialist said Mr. Berry most recently served as nonexecutive director of CyanConnode Holdings PLC, and before that spent more than 30 years at BT Group PLC in several roles.

"[Mr. Berry's] blend of deep telco knowledge and board experience will bring huge benefits to the group as we progress with our growth plans," Chief Executive Subash Menon said.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERRY CORPORATION -3.31% 8.31 Delayed Quote.2.14%
BT GROUP PLC 0.46% 121.281 Delayed Quote.-28.81%
CYANCONNODE HOLDINGS PLC -1.94% 12.5025 Delayed Quote.-45.74%
PELATRO PLC -5.57% 13.22 Delayed Quote.-53.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,20 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 2,60 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,79 M 7,79 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart PELATRO PLC
Duration : Period :
Pelatro Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELATRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,17 $
Average target price 0,78 $
Spread / Average Target 352%
Managers and Directors
Subash Menon Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nicholos James Hellyer CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Richard John Day Non-Executive Chairman
Sudeesh Yezhuvath Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Pieter Christiaan Verkade Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELATRO PLC-53.33%8
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.43%224 725
SAP SE-14.76%124 567
SERVICENOW INC.-36.39%83 240
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.49%33 794
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-18.14%19 667