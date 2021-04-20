Pelatro : Investor Presentation FY2020 Apr 2021

Presentation Team

Subash Menon

Managing Director & CEO

➢ Subash co-founded Pelatro in April 2013

➢ Prior to Pelatro, Subash was the CEO and Founder of Subex - a company he transformed from a systems integrator in telecoms hardware to a global leader in telecoms software for business optimization

➢ Subash guided Subex through a successful IPO in 1999 and through seven acquisitions in the UK, US and Canada