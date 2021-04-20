Pelatro : Investor Presentation FY2020 Apr 2021

➢ Prior to Pelatro, Subash was the CEO and Founder of Subex - a company he transformed from a systems integrator in telecoms hardware to a global leader in telecoms software for business optimization
➢ Subash guided Subex through a successful IPO in 1999 and through seven acquisitions in the UK, US and Canada
Nicholos Hellyer
Finance Director
Nic, is a Chartered Accountant and former investment banker of over 25 years of experience
Nic spent the majority of his banking career at UBS and HSBC, advising on a wide range of transactions including public takeovers, private M&A, IPOs and other equity fund raisings
Nic has also spent time in industry as CFO of Buddi Limited and as Partner at Opus Corporate Finance
2
FY2020 Highlights
Revenue decreased to $4.02m (2019: $6.67m) as result of switch of focus to recurring revenue
Recurring revenue increased to 71% of revenue (2019: 44%) at $2.85m (2019: $2.96m)
Adjusted EBITDA* of $0.44m (2019: $2.89m)
Adjusted (loss)/earnings per share of (5.5)¢ (2019: 4.2¢)
Equity placing to raise $2.6m to invest in our business
Focus on shift to recurring revenue: Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")** increased 35% to $5.4m (2019: $4.0m)
Gross cash as at 31 December 2020 $1.81m (2019: $1.10m)
Trade receivables of $3.48m (2019: $5.51m); $1.7m received from debtors since year end
mViva implemented successfully in one of the largest networks globally - c. 400m subscribers across 23 markets
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, exceptional items and share-based payments
ARR is calculated by reference to the full annualised value of a contract; the total ARR thus calculated may not all accrue in the 12 months following due to (for example) implementation periods and other timing differences between signing a contract and the "Go Live" or similar date
3
Our Business
Problem
Solution
Dropping revenue
mViva Contextual Platform
Reducing retention
Poor digital engagement
✓ Digital omni channel campaigns
Poor brand visibility
✓ Data monetisation
✓ Loyalty programs
We serve B2C Companies including telcos and Brands
Result
Personalised, deep engagement on digital channels with customers
Monetisation of data Increasing revenue Increasing retention Contextual, relevant and real time campaigns and loyalty programs