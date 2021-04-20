Log in
    PTRO   GB00BYXH8F66

PELATRO PLC

(PTRO)
Pelatro : Investor Presentation FY2020 Apr 2021

04/20/2021 | 06:07am EDT
Full Year Results 2020

April 2021

Presentation Team

Subash Menon

Managing Director & CEO

Subash co-founded Pelatro in April 2013

Prior to Pelatro, Subash was the CEO and Founder of Subex - a company he transformed from a systems integrator in telecoms hardware to a global leader in telecoms software for business optimization

Subash guided Subex through a successful IPO in 1999 and through seven acquisitions in the UK, US and Canada

Nicholos Hellyer

Finance Director

  • Nic, is a Chartered Accountant and former investment banker of over 25 years of experience
  • Nic spent the majority of his banking career at UBS and HSBC, advising on a wide range of transactions including public takeovers, private M&A, IPOs and other equity fund raisings
  • Nic has also spent time in industry as CFO of Buddi Limited and as Partner at Opus Corporate Finance

FY2020 Highlights

    • Revenue decreased to $4.02m (2019: $6.67m) as result of switch of focus to recurring revenue
    • Recurring revenue increased to 71% of revenue (2019: 44%) at $2.85m (2019: $2.96m)
    • Adjusted EBITDA* of $0.44m (2019: $2.89m)
    • Adjusted (loss)/earnings per share of (5.5)¢ (2019: 4.2¢)
    • Equity placing to raise $2.6m to invest in our business
    • Focus on shift to recurring revenue: Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")** increased 35% to $5.4m (2019: $4.0m)
    • Gross cash as at 31 December 2020 $1.81m (2019: $1.10m)
    • Trade receivables of $3.48m (2019: $5.51m); $1.7m received from debtors since year end
    • mViva implemented successfully in one of the largest networks globally - c. 400m subscribers across 23 markets
  • earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, exceptional items and share-based payments
  • ARR is calculated by reference to the full annualised value of a contract; the total ARR thus calculated may not all accrue in the 12 months following due to (for example) implementation periods and other timing differences between signing a contract and the "Go Live" or similar date

Our Business

Problem

Solution

Dropping revenue

mViva Contextual Platform

Reducing retention

Poor digital engagement

Digital omni channel campaigns

Poor brand visibility

Data monetisation

Loyalty programs

We serve B2C Companies including telcos and Brands

Result

Personalised, deep engagement on digital channels with customers

Monetisation of data Increasing revenue Increasing retention Contextual, relevant and real time campaigns and loyalty programs

Higher brand visibility

Our Growing Presence

Revenue CAGR

35%

Since IPO

20

Telco customers in

17 countries

(1 in 2015 and 6 at IPO)

Disclaimer

Pelatro plc published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 10:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,00 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,60 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,5 M 20,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,02x
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 166
Free-Float 43,3%
