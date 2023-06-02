Advanced search
    PTRO   GB00BYXH8F66

PELATRO PLC

(PTRO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:06:25 2023-06-02 am EDT
7.890 GBX   +21.38%
Pelatro wins contract worth USD650,000 per year

06/02/2023 | 03:14am EDT
Pelatro PLC - London-based marketing software specialist - Wins a "large" contract for campaign management solution by an unnamed Middle East telecommunications company with operations in multiple countries. In 2022, Pelatro had won a contract from one of its operations and has now expanded the relationship to three more countries. The overall contract delivers recurring revenue of about USD650,000 per year, it adds.

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Subash Menon says: "We are excited with this large recurring revenue contract which increases our [annual recurring revenue] by a significant amount. As is the case with this contract, all material contracts in our pipeline are also recurring in nature."

Current stock price: 7.90 pence

12-month change: down 72%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,80 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,98 M 3,98 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart PELATRO PLC
Pelatro Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PELATRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,08 $
Average target price 0,24 $
Spread / Average Target 198%
Managers and Directors
Subash Menon Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nicholos James Hellyer CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Henry James Berry Chairman
Sudeesh Yezhuvath Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Pieter Christiaan Verkade Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELATRO PLC-42.22%4
ORACLE CORPORATION29.61%286 017
SAP SE27.48%151 975
SERVICENOW, INC.39.84%110 994
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.30.94%43 170
HUBSPOT, INC.79.15%25 712
