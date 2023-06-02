Pelatro wins contract worth USD650,000 per year

Pelatro PLC - London-based marketing software specialist - Wins a "large" contract for campaign management solution by an unnamed Middle East telecommunications company with operations in multiple countries. In 2022, Pelatro had won a contract from one of its operations and has now expanded the relationship to three more countries. The overall contract delivers recurring revenue of about USD650,000 per year, it adds.

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Subash Menon says: "We are excited with this large recurring revenue contract which increases our [annual recurring revenue] by a significant amount. As is the case with this contract, all material contracts in our pipeline are also recurring in nature."

Current stock price: 7.90 pence

12-month change: down 72%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.