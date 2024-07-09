PBS Bhd, formerly Pelikan International Corporation Berhad, and its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of writing instruments, art, painting and hobby products, school, and office stationery, papeterie products, provision of logistics services and investment holdings. The Company distributes its products through wholesalers, dealers, retailers, modern trade channels including hypermarkets, schools, and specialized stores for luxury items. Its geographical segments include Germany, Rest of Europe, Americas, and the Rest of the World. It operates as a distributor of Pelikan branded Fine Writing and Stationeries in Malaysia, Singapore, China/Taiwan, Thailand and Greece. Its brands include Pelikan and Herlitz. Pelikan is known as a global premium brand focused on fine writing instruments, school and office stationery. Herlitz brand is focused on school products (backpacks and school notebooks) and office stationery (writing pads and files) in Germany and Europe.

Sector Business Support Supplies