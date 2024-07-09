Effective July 09, 2024, PBS Berhad will change its Bursa Malaysia stock ticker symbol to PBSB from PELIKAN.
Pelikan International Corporation
Equities
PELIKAN
MYL5231OO005
Business Support Supplies
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.245 MYR
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-12.50%
|06:00am
|PBS Berhad will Change its Ticker to PBSB from PELIKAN
|CI
|Jul. 05
|Pelikan International Changes Name to PBS
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|9.06 MYR
|0.00%
|+2.03%
|1.56B
|0.245 MYR
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.38M
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-12.50%
|31.38M
|+12.47%
|3.09B
|-9.63%
|2.58B
|+7.53%
|2.1B
|-4.51%
|1.46B
|-1.38%
|1.3B
|+16.72%
|505M
|-25.33%
|428M
|-7.30%
|418M
|+6.88%
|186M
- Stock Market
- Equities
- PELIKAN Stock
- News Pelikan International Corporation
- PBS Berhad will Change its Ticker to PBSB from PELIKAN