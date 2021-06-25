Log in
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/25/2021
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) securities between September 11, 2020 to May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 28, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Peloton provides interactive fitness products such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread+ and Tread, which include touchscreens that stream live and on-demand classes. Peloton also provides connected fitness subscriptions and access to all live and on demand classes.

On April 17, 2021, a day the market was closed, the CPSC issued a press release entitled “CPSC Warns Consumers: Stop Using the Peloton Tread+” alerting the public to dangers, including death, associated with the Peloton Tread+.

On April 18, 2021, a day the market was closed, defendant Foley wrote a letter emailed to Tread+ owners and published on the Company’s website stating that Peloton had “no intention” to stop selling or to recall the Tread+.

On this news, Peloton’s stock price fell $16.28 per share, or more than 14%, over the next three trading days to close at $99.93 per share on April 21, 2021.

Then, on May 5, 2021, Peloton issued a recall of its Tread+ and admitted it was wrong to call the CPSC’s warning “inaccurate and misleading.”

Following this news, Peloton’s stock price fell $14.08 per share, or more than 14%, to close at $82.62 per share on May 5, 2021.

The amended complaint, filed on May 6, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in addition to the tragic death of a child, Peloton’s Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (2) safety was not a priority to Peloton as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+ yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (3) as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (“CPSC”) declared the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety resulting in its urgent recommendation for consumers with small children to cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Peloton’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased Peloton securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 006 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3 745x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 240 M 36 240 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,57x
EV / Sales 2022 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 593
Free-Float 88,2%
Managers and Directors
John Foley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch President & Director
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng Chief Technology & Investment Officer
Thomas Cortese Chief Operating Officer & Head-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-19.92%36 347
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY39.82%6 284
ASICS CORPORATION37.12%4 242
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.21.66%3 594
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.18.94%2 639
MIPS AB (PUBL)36.60%2 174