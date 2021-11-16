Log in
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – PTON

11/16/2021 | 10:47am EST
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) resulting from allegations that Peloton may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Peloton securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2204.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On November 4, 2021, after market hours, Peloton announced that it had cut its annual revenue forecast by as much as $1 billion and lowered its projections for subscribers and profit margins.

On this news, Peloton’s share price fell $30.42, or 35%, to close at $55.64 per share on November 5, 2021, on extremely heavy trading volume.

On November 8, 2021, Argus Research, amongst other firms, downgraded Peloton’s shares. On this news, Peloton’s share price fell $4.39, or 7%, to close at $51.25 on November 8, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


