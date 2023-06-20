Advanced search
PTON ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Peloton Interactive, Inc. Shareholders

06/20/2023
NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 10, 2022 to May 10, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in PTON:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/peloton-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41024&from=4

Peloton Interactive, Inc. NEWS - PTON NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Peloton Interactive, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the seat posts for certain of the Company's Peloton Bikes were prone to break or otherwise detach during use, rendering them unsafe for users; (ii) as a result, the Company was likely to recall millions of Peloton Bikes; (iii) accordingly, Peloton overstated its efforts to enhance the safety of its products, understated its estimated future returns, and downplayed the Company's need to book additional reserves for future product recall expenses; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact the Company's business and financial results and reputation; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Peloton you have until August 8, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Peloton securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the PTON lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/peloton-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41024&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pton-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-8-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-peloton-interactive-inc-shareholders-301855737.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
