PTON Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Peloton Interactive, Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $200K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 28, 2021

06/23/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTON) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Peloton securities between September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pton.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) in addition to the tragic death of a child, Peloton’s Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (2) safety was not a priority to Peloton as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+ yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (3) as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") declared the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety resulting in its urgent recommendation for consumers with small children to cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Peloton’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pton or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Peloton you have until June 28, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 006 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3 612x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34 951 M 34 951 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,25x
EV / Sales 2022 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 6 593
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 117,17 $
Average target price 129,72 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Foley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch President & Director
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng Chief Technology & Investment Officer
Thomas Cortese Chief Operating Officer & Head-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-22.77%34 951
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY41.23%6 262
ASICS CORPORATION29.75%4 239
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.20.03%3 604
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.15.80%2 565
MIPS AB (PUBL)31.75%2 087