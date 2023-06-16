Advanced search
PTON Jakubowitz Law Reminds Peloton Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/peloton-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40895&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Peloton between May 10, 2022 and May 10, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 8, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Peloton Interactive, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the seat posts for certain of the Company's Peloton Bikes were prone to break or otherwise detach during use, rendering them unsafe for users; (ii) as a result, the Company was likely to recall millions of Peloton Bikes; (iii) accordingly, Peloton overstated its efforts to enhance the safety of its products, understated its estimated future returns, and downplayed the Company's need to book additional reserves for future product recall expenses; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact the Company's business and financial results and reputation; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pton-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-peloton-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-8-2023-301852650.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
