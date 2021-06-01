Log in
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference

06/01/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the Company will be participating in the Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET. Attending for Peloton will be Jill Woodworth, Chief Financial Officer.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investor.onepeloton.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Peloton
Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 5.4 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Stabler
investor@onepeloton.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 009 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1 747x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 481 M 32 481 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,63x
EV / Sales 2022 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 6 593
Free-Float 88,2%
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 127,80 $
Last Close Price 110,31 $
Spread / Highest target 67,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Foley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch President & Director
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng Chief Technology & Investment Officer
Thomas Cortese Chief Operating Officer & Head-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-27.29%32 905
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY53.77%6 818
ASICS CORPORATION32.58%4 383
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.31.23%3 940
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.12.12%2 550
MIPS AB (PUBL)32.23%2 149