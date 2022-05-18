Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Peloton Interactive, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
14.42 USD   -7.27%
05:01pPeloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
GL
05:00pPeloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
AQ
11:09aUBS Adjusts Peloton Interactive Price Target to $13 From $30, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/18/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the Company will be participating in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10:50 AM ET. Attending for Peloton will be Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investor.onepeloton.com.

About Peloton
Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 7.0 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. Consumers can access the brand's immersive content through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Guide and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Organizations and enterprises have the opportunity to access select Peloton products and the platform for their teams and customers through Peloton Corporate Wellness or Peloton Commercial. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Stabler
investor@onepeloton.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 637 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 711 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,31 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 246 M 5 246 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 8 662
Free-Float 88,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 15,55 $
Average target price 23,18 $
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry W. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
John Foley Executive Chairman
Yony Feng Chief Technology Officer
Shobz Ahluwalia Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-56.52%5 246
FLUIDRA, S.A.-35.00%4 575
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-20.48%4 030
ASICS CORPORATION-8.51%3 301
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-19.05%3 103
MIPS AB (PUBL)-45.80%1 697