  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Peloton Interactive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:02:00 2023-01-18 pm EST
11.13 USD   -6.83%
05:01pPeloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
GL
06:21aJob cuts at Microsoft, Bad Buzz for Tesla: MarketScreener's World Press Review, January 18
MS
01/17Consumer Cos Up on Spending Outlook -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

01/18/2023 | 05:01pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) will release its second quarter fiscal 2023 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register (phone registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is the leading connected fitness platform with a highly engaged community of nearly 7 million Members worldwide. A category innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton's first-of-its-kind subscription platform seamlessly combines innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Its world-renowned instructors, coach and motivate Members to be the best version of themselves anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton continues to scale across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@onepeloton.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 666 M - -
Net income 2023 -861 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,61x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 060 M 4 060 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 122
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 11,94 $
Average target price 12,56 $
Spread / Average Target 5,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry W. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Coddington Chief Financial Officer
Karen Boone Chairman
Pamela A. Thomas-Graham Independent Director
Jay Crandall Hoag Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.50.38%4 060
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.15.44%4 215
ASICS CORPORATION-0.58%4 140
FLUIDRA, S.A.16.05%3 455
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.13.71%3 390
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.15.73%1 800