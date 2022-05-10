Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/10 07:15:14 am EDT
11.82 USD   -16.35%
07:13aPeloton quarterly revenue tumbles on weak demand, shares plunge
RE
07:08aPeloton quarterly revenue drops on weak demand
RE
07:04aPeloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
GL
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

05/10/2022 | 07:04am EDT
NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) has announced its financial results for third quarter 2022. Please visit the Peloton investor relations website https://investor.onepeloton.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view the third quarter 2022 shareholder letter. Today the company will host a live audio webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Additional Call Details:

What: Peloton Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call: 1-866-777-2509 (US) or 1-412-317-5413 (international)

Webcast: https://investor.onepeloton.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

The archived webcast of the conference call will be available following the call.

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 7.0 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. Consumers can access the brand's immersive content through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Guide and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Organizations and enterprises have the opportunity to access select Peloton products and the platform for their teams and customers through Peloton Corporate Wellness or Peloton Commercial. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Stabler
investor@onepeloton.com 


All news about PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
05/06Peloton Interactive Shares Slump on Reports of Possible Minority Stake Sale
MT
05/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Back in the red
05/06MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 6, 2022
05/05Peloton Interactive Reportedly Seeks Buyers for Minority Stake
CI
04/22Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Co..
AQ
04/20Netflix selloff is latest in Wall St retreat from streaming
RE
Analyst Recommendations on PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 734 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 232 M - -
Net cash 2022 792 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 686 M 4 686 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 8 662
Free-Float 89,9%
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 14,13 $
Average target price 42,93 $
Spread / Average Target 204%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry W. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
John Foley Executive Chairman
Yony Feng Chief Technology Officer
Shobz Ahluwalia Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-60.49%4 686
FLUIDRA, S.A.-37.22%4 419
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-33.24%3 383
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-23.36%2 938
ASICS CORPORATION-26.55%2 633
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-16.62%1 495