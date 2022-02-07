Peloton Interactive Shares Rally Premarket on Report of Amazon Interest

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. jumped nearly 25% in premarket trading Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon.com Inc. and others could be interested in buying the stationary-bike maker.

Amazon has been speaking to advisers about a potential deal, and other potential suitors are circling, the Journal reported after the closing bell on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Peloton shares closed Friday at $24.60, giving the New York company a market capitalization of just over $8 billion, well below its high of roughly $50 billion a year ago.

In premarket trading Monday, Peloton shares were changing hands at $30.54, up 24.2%. Amazon shares were roughly flat.

