  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Peloton Interactive, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peloton Interactive Shares Rally Premarket on Report of Amazon Interest

02/07/2022 | 06:16am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. jumped nearly 25% in premarket trading Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon.com Inc. and others could be interested in buying the stationary-bike maker.

Amazon has been speaking to advisers about a potential deal, and other potential suitors are circling, the Journal reported after the closing bell on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Peloton shares closed Friday at $24.60, giving the New York company a market capitalization of just over $8 billion, well below its high of roughly $50 billion a year ago.

In premarket trading Monday, Peloton shares were changing hands at $30.54, up 24.2%. Amazon shares were roughly flat.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-22 0615ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 13.54% 3152.79 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 1.44% 24.6 Delayed Quote.-31.21%
S&P 500 0.52% 4500.53 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 231 M - -
Net income 2022 -948 M - -
Net cash 2022 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 123 M 8 123 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 8 976
Free-Float -
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 24,60 $
Average target price 47,65 $
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Foley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch President & Director
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng Chief Technology Officer
Shobz Ahluwalia Chief Information Officer
