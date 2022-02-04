Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Peloton Interactive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peloton Interactive Shares Rise 36% After WSJ Report on Amazon Interest

02/04/2022 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of exercise equipment company Peloton Interactive Inc. were trading 36% higher in Friday's after-hours session, following an exclusive report in The Wall Street Journal which said the company is drawing interest from potential suitors, including Amazon.com Inc.

The WSJ report, citing "people familiar with the matter," said several suitors are looking at Peloton, but added that no deal is imminent.

The report, citing "some of the people," said Amazon had been talking to advisers about a potential deal.

At 5:30 p.m. ET, the company's stock was trading 36.18% higher at $33.50 a share.

The stock finished the day's regular-trading session with a 1.44% gain, closing at $24.60 a share.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1750ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 13.54% 3152.79 Delayed Quote.-16.72%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 1.44% 24.6 Delayed Quote.-32.19%
S&P 500 0.52% 4500.53 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
All news about PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
05:50pPeloton Interactive Shares Rise 36% After WSJ Report on Amazon Interest
DJ
05:31pPeloton draws interest from potential buyers including Amazon
RE
05:20pPeloton draws interest from potential suitors like Amazon - WSJ
RE
01/31PELOTON INTERACTIVE 'SLASHES' 2022 S : Cnbc
MT
01/25SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Lower Pre-Bell Tuesday; IBM Higher on Blockbuster Q4 E..
MT
01/24Blackwells Capital Communicates with Peloton Interactive Inc
CI
01/24Consumer Cos Climb in Volatile Session -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
01/24Consumer Discretionary Stocks Bolster Late Recovery for Monday Markets
MT
01/24SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Decline Following Broader Market; Peloton Climbs 8%
MT
01/24Blackwells Capital Urges Peloton Interactive to Remove CEO
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 231 M - -
Net income 2022 -948 M - -
Net cash 2022 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 007 M 8 007 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 8 976
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 24,25 $
Average target price 47,65 $
Spread / Average Target 96,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Foley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch President & Director
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng Chief Technology Officer
Shobz Ahluwalia Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-32.19%8 007
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-13.27%4 427
ASICS CORPORATION0.55%4 088
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-13.73%3 372
MIPS AB (PUBL)-26.24%2 519
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-11.30%1 726