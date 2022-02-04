Peloton Interactive Shares Rise 36% After WSJ Report on Amazon Interest

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of exercise equipment company Peloton Interactive Inc. were trading 36% higher in Friday's after-hours session, following an exclusive report in The Wall Street Journal which said the company is drawing interest from potential suitors, including Amazon.com Inc.

The WSJ report, citing "people familiar with the matter," said several suitors are looking at Peloton, but added that no deal is imminent.

The report, citing "some of the people," said Amazon had been talking to advisers about a potential deal.

At 5:30 p.m. ET, the company's stock was trading 36.18% higher at $33.50 a share.

The stock finished the day's regular-trading session with a 1.44% gain, closing at $24.60 a share.

