  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Peloton Interactive, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
Peloton Interactive : is sued for improperly charging sales tax

08/13/2021 | 10:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc subscribers have filed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the maker of at-home stationary bicycles of improperly charging sales tax on memberships in New York, Virginia and Massachusetts.

In a complaint filed on Thursday night in federal court in Manhattan, Brandon Skillern and Ryan Corken said Peloton should have treated its $39-a-month "All Access" and $12.99-a-month digital memberships as tax-exempt "digital goods" in the three states.

They said Peloton has refused to reimburse them for the 6.3% or 8.9% "sales tax" it had collected before Jan. 1, when it changed its taxation practices. Millions of dollars nationwide may have been collected improperly, they said.

Peloton "willfully and knowingly overcharged its subscribers" to maximize profit, according to the complaint.

The New York-based company declined to comment on Friday, saying it does not discuss pending litigation. Lawyers for the plaintiffs had no immediate additional comment.

Skillern moved last year to Vienna, Virginia, from the New York City borough of Brooklyn, while Corken lives in Reading, Massachusetts.

They are seeking unspecified compensatory, punitive and triple damages for breach of contract, and violations of New York and Virginia consumer protection laws.

Peloton is scheduled to release fiscal fourth-quarter results on Aug. 26.

Revenue more than doubled in the nine months ended March 31 as the pandemic led to more people working out at home.

In May, Peloton agreed to recall its Tread+ treadmill, which a U.S. regulator linked to dozens of incidents and at least one death, after initially resisting.

The case is Skillern et al v Peloton Interactive Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-06808.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 009 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3 617x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 600 M 33 600 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,91x
EV / Sales 2022 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 6 593
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 112,64 $
Average target price 131,72 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Foley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch President & Director
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng Chief Technology & Investment Officer
Thomas Cortese Chief Operating Officer & Head-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-25.76%33 600
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY27.24%5 680
ASICS CORPORATION31.82%4 324
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.32.93%3 983
MIPS AB (PUBL)69.90%2 637
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.14.72%2 504