Peloton Interactive : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K of Important June 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – PTON

06/18/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) between September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important June 28, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Peloton securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Peloton class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2079.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 28, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in addition to the tragic death of a child, Peloton’s Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (2) safety was not a priority to Peloton as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+ yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (3) as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (“CPSC”) declared the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety resulting in its urgent recommendation for consumers with small children to cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance; (5) Tread featured similar safety concerns; (6) merely reinforcing safety warnings would be insufficient; (7) the CPSC and Peloton would issue a recall of the Tread+ and Tread; (8) issues with the Tread+ and Tread were not patchable via software updates; (9) defendants were not fully cooperating with the CPSC; (10) as opposed to defendants’ statements, CPSC statements were not misleading or inaccurate; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Peloton’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Peloton class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2079.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 006 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3 354x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 457 M 32 457 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,62x
EV / Sales 2022 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 6 593
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 128,92 $
Last Close Price 108,81 $
Spread / Highest target 70,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Foley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch President & Director
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng Chief Technology & Investment Officer
Thomas Cortese Chief Operating Officer & Head-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-28.28%32 457
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY42.98%6 137
ASICS CORPORATION30.86%4 327
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.18.20%3 549
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.13.96%2 526
MIPS AB (PUBL)29.42%2 046