Peloton Interactive : sees profitability hit as it slashes bike price

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc said on
Thursday a decision to slash the price of its flagship bike by a
fifth would hit near-term profitability, sending its shares down
15% in extended trading.
The fitness equipment maker also reported a larger
fourth-quarter loss than expected and forecast first-quarter
revenue of $800 million, below market estimates of $1.01
billion.
The price cut to $1,495 from $1,895 for its Peloton Bike
across all markets and a shift in product sales mix to its
treadmill weighed on the outlook.
"Looking ahead, we expect to return to Adjusted EBITDA
profitability for FY 2023," Peloton said in a statement.
The New York-based company posted a net loss attributable to
Class A and Class B shareholders of $313.2 million, or $1.05 per
share, compared with a profit of $89.1 million, or 27 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 45 cents per
share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Peloton's fourth-quarter revenue rose 54% to $936.9 million.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru;
Editing by Aditya Soni)