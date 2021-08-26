Log in
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peloton Interactive : sees profitability hit as it slashes bike price

08/26/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc said on Thursday a decision to slash the price of its flagship bike by a fifth would hit near-term profitability, sending its shares down 15% in extended trading.

The fitness equipment maker also reported a larger fourth-quarter loss than expected and forecast first-quarter revenue of $800 million, below market estimates of $1.01 billion.

The price cut to $1,495 from $1,895 for its Peloton Bike across all markets and a shift in product sales mix to its treadmill weighed on the outlook.

"Looking ahead, we expect to return to Adjusted EBITDA profitability for FY 2023," Peloton said in a statement.

The New York-based company posted a net loss attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders of $313.2 million, or $1.05 per share, compared with a profit of $89.1 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 45 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Peloton's fourth-quarter revenue rose 54% to $936.9 million. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 014 M - -
Net income 2021 -18,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3 474x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34 677 M 34 677 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,16x
EV / Sales 2022 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 6 593
Free-Float 88,2%
Consensus
