Peloton Interactive : to buy peer Precor in $420 million deal, shares rise

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive
Inc said on Monday it would buy peer Precor in a deal
valued at $420 million as it looks to boost its U.S.
manufacturing capacity and market share for fitness products.
Peloton's shares, which have gained more than 400% this
year, rose another 8% after the bell.
Demand for streaming exercise services and home work-out
equipments soared during the COVID-19 pandemic from people
largely working from home.
"We have seen a ton of growth. No one would wish a global
pandemic on anybody, but it’s been a tailwind for our business,”
Peloton President William Lynch said on Monday.
However, the surge in demand forced Peloton Chief Executive
John Foley to say last month that wait time for certain products
had been "unacceptably long."
The acquisition adds 625,000 square feet of U.S.
manufacturing capacity for Peloton with in-house tooling and
fabrication, product development, and quality assurance
capabilities in North Carolina and Washington. The company would
be able deliver products to its customers sooner on the back of
the addition.
Several of the components that go into the manufacturing of
Peloton's products are sourced internationally, including from
China, according to the company's regulatory filing in
September.
Peloton's biggest-ever deal, which is expected to close
early next year, would also add more commercial establishments
to its consumer base as Precor counts hotels, colleges and
corporate campuses as its customers, Peloton said.
Precor, a provider of treadmills, stationary bikes and
workout accessories, is a unit of Finnish sports equipment maker
Amer Sports, which is owned by an investor consortium that
includes Anta Sports and Tencent Holdings Ltd.
