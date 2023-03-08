Peloton, iFit hit with US import ban over streaming technology

March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade
Commission on Wednesday banned imports of video-streaming
fitness devices made by Peloton Interactive Inc and
iFit Inc after an agency in-house judge last year found
they infringed Dish Network Corp patents.
In a 2021 complaint filed with the ITC, Dish and its Sling
TV unit accused Peloton and iFit of infringing four patents for
video-streaming technology through imports of products that
stream at-home fitness content. These included Peloton bicycles
and treadmills and iFit NordicTrack bicycles and ellipticals.
ITC Chief Administrative Law Judge Clark Cheney sided with
Dish in September.
President Joe Biden's administration has 60 days to review
the import ban before it takes effect, though presidents rarely
reverse such actions. Parties can also appeal ITC decisions to
the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which reviews
patent disputes, after the 60-day review period ends.
