  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Peloton Interactive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
13.63 USD   +2.87%
05:27pPeloton, iFit hit with US import ban over streaming technology
RE
05:06pPeloton, iFit hit with US import ban over streaming technology
RE
03/07Peloton interactive inc cfo says considering rolling out bike re…
RE
Summary 
Summary

Peloton, iFit hit with US import ban over streaming technology

03/08/2023 | 05:06pm EST
March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday banned imports of video-streaming fitness devices made by Peloton Interactive Inc and iFit Inc after an agency in-house judge last year found they infringed Dish Network Corp patents.

In a 2021 complaint filed with the ITC, Dish and its Sling TV unit accused Peloton and iFit of infringing four patents for video-streaming technology through imports of products that stream at-home fitness content. These included Peloton bicycles and treadmills and iFit NordicTrack bicycles and ellipticals.

ITC Chief Administrative Law Judge Clark Cheney sided with Dish in September.

President Joe Biden's administration has 60 days to review the import ban before it takes effect, though presidents rarely reverse such actions. Parties can also appeal ITC decisions to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which reviews patent disputes, after the 60-day review period ends.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington Editing by Will Dunham and David Bario)


© Reuters 2023
