    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:37 2022-08-25 am EDT
11.28 USD   -16.36%
07:18aPELOTON INTERACTIVE : 4Q 2022 Shareholder Letter - Form 8-K
PU
07:15aPeloton net loss widens amid turnaround efforts
RE
07:12aPeloton posts wider quarterly net loss
RE
Peloton net loss widens amid turnaround efforts

08/25/2022 | 07:15am EDT
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc reported a bigger net loss for the fourth quarter on Thursday, signaling an uphill battle to turn around the company grappling with low demand for its fitness equipment following a return to pre-pandemic lifestyles.

The company's shares tumbled more than 14% to $11.59 in premarket trading.

Once a pandemic darling, Peloton has struggled with sinking demand for its products and services as people opt to head back to gyms instead of burning calories in their homes.

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders was $1.24 billion, or $3.68 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $313.2 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $678.7 million from $936.9 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 586 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 693 M - -
Net Debt 2022 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 548 M 4 548 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 8 662
Free-Float 89,7%
Managers and Directors
Barry W. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Coddington Chief Financial Officer
John Foley Executive Chairman
Yony Feng Chief Technology Officer
Shobz Ahluwalia Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-62.30%4 548
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-16.14%4 252
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-5.78%3 559
ASICS CORPORATION0.94%3 445
FLUIDRA, S.A.-52.70%3 154
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-19.52%1 367