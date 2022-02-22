Log in
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
Peloton online services hit by outage

02/22/2022 | 11:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City

(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc said https://status.onepeloton.com on Tuesday its member log in page as well as live and on-demand classes were hit by a "major outage" and that it was investigating the issue.

There were more than 4,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the fitness products maker's app over the past two hours, according to Downdetector.com. The website tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Peloton had 2.8 million connected fitness subscriptions and 862,000 paid digital subscriptions as of Dec. 31.

The company, whose shares were down 3% amid broader market weakness, did not immediately respond to a request seeking more details on the outage.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 736 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 248 M - -
Net cash 2022 864 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 825 M 9 825 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 8 662
Free-Float -
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 29,63 $
Average target price 43,85 $
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry W. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
John Foley Executive Chairman
Yony Feng Chief Technology Officer
Shobz Ahluwalia Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-17.14%9 825
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-14.80%4 349
ASICS CORPORATION-11.69%3 590
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-20.18%3 120
MIPS AB (PUBL)-43.81%1 859
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-15.02%1 640