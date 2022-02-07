Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Peloton Interactive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peloton surges on reports of buyout interest from Amazon, Nike

02/07/2022 | 11:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Peloton in New York City

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc rose 22% on Monday after reports of takeover interest from Amazon.com Inc and Nike Inc in the exercise bike maker that recently lost a majority of the share gains it made during the pandemic.

Peloton's shares were set for their best day since their debut in Sept. 2019. They earlier rose as much as 31% in the session.

Amazon is exploring an offer for Peloton, a source told Reuters on Friday, while Nike too, reportedly, is weighing a bid for Peloton, which touched new records last year as its bikes sold like hot cakes during the pandemic when people were stuck at home.

Amazon.com, Nike and Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bearish bets on Peloton's shares have increased recently with estimated short interest as a percentage of free float nearly doubling over the past two months to 14.1%, according to data from analytics firm Ortex.

"Even though short sellers in PTON have losses of about $250 million since Friday's close, they are still in significant profit," said Ortex's co-founder, Peter Hillerberg. Peloton's shares were down over 84% in the past year.

Last month, activist investor Blackwells Capital urged Peloton to fire its chief executive officer and put the company up for sale.

"Peloton's founder John Foley, who has attracted the ire of activist investors on governance grounds, might be an obstacle to any deal given the veto power he enjoys under the firm's dual share class structure," said Russ Mould, investment director at UK-based investment platform AJ Bell.

Meanwhile, Cowen and Co analyst John Blackledge believes Peloton would not be an ideal fit for Amazon as the e-commerce giant typically sells mass market products and services, whereas Peloton's products are positioned as premium.

Peloton is slated to report second quarter results Tuesday after market close. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AJ BELL PLC 2.24% 328.4 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
AJ NETWORKS CO., LTD. 1.58% 5130 End-of-day quote.-5.18%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.06% 3189.85 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
NIKE, INC. -0.47% 144.71 Delayed Quote.-12.77%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 19.02% 29.385 Delayed Quote.-31.21%
All news about PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
11:37aPeloton surges on reports of buyout interest from Amazon, Nike
RE
11:11aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Volkswagen, Nike, Amazon, Toshiba...
10:47aAn Apple Bid for Peloton Would Be a Strategic Block Against Amazon, Nike, Disney, Says ..
MT
10:36aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P and Nasdaq rise after last week's turmoil
10:08aS&P 500, Nasdaq rise after turbulent week; Peloton surges
RE
09:23aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:20aWall Street Sees Positive Open, Nasdaq Set to Extend Amazon-Fueled Rally
MT
09:14aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
08:04aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
07:19aStocks Point to Weaker Session as US Futures Slip Pre-Bell; Europe Rises, Asia Mixed
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 231 M - -
Net income 2022 -948 M - -
Net cash 2022 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 123 M 8 123 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 8 976
Free-Float -
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 24,60 $
Average target price 47,65 $
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Foley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch President & Director
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng Chief Technology Officer
Shobz Ahluwalia Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-31.21%8 123
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-13.99%4 390
ASICS CORPORATION0.75%4 080
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-15.00%3 322
MIPS AB (PUBL)-27.72%2 454
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-13.07%1 693