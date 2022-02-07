Peloton surges on reports of buyout interest from Amazon, Nike

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc
rose 22% on Monday after reports of takeover interest from
Amazon.com Inc and Nike Inc in the exercise
bike maker that recently lost a majority of the share gains it
made during the pandemic.
Peloton's shares were set for their best day since their
debut in Sept. 2019. They earlier rose as much as 31% in the
session.
Amazon is exploring an offer for Peloton, a source told
Reuters on Friday, while Nike too, reportedly, is weighing a bid
for Peloton, which touched new records last year as its bikes
sold like hot cakes during the pandemic when people were stuck
at home.
Amazon.com, Nike and Peloton did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
Bearish bets on Peloton's shares have increased recently
with estimated short interest as a percentage of free float
nearly doubling over the past two months to 14.1%, according to
data from analytics firm Ortex.
"Even though short sellers in PTON have losses of about $250
million since Friday's close, they are still in significant
profit," said Ortex's co-founder, Peter Hillerberg. Peloton's
shares were down over 84% in the past year.
Last month, activist investor Blackwells Capital urged
Peloton to fire its chief executive officer and put the company
up for sale.
"Peloton's founder John Foley, who has attracted the ire of
activist investors on governance grounds, might be an obstacle
to any deal given the veto power he enjoys under the firm's dual
share class structure," said Russ Mould, investment director at
UK-based investment platform AJ Bell.
Meanwhile, Cowen and Co analyst John Blackledge believes
Peloton would not be an ideal fit for Amazon as the e-commerce
giant typically sells mass market products and services, whereas
Peloton's products are positioned as premium.
Peloton is slated to report second quarter results Tuesday
after market close.
