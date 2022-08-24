Peloton to Begin Selling Products Through Amazon.com

By Chris Wack

Peloton Interactive Inc. said Wednesday that is has begun selling its products through Amazon.com Inc., expanding the fitness brand's distribution beyond its own sales channels.

The company said its Peloton Bike, Guide, and select accessories and apparel are now available for purchase in Amazon's U.S. stores, with Bike delivery available to most of the U.S.

Before Wednesday, Peloton's new products and accessories were sold exclusively through the brand's e-commerce site, inside sales channels and global showrooms. Customers can search for the products in Amazon stores to see if they are available for purchase and delivery in their area.

The Peloton Bike will be available with in-home delivery, and customers have the option to assemble the bikes themselves or add on expert assembly, which would be available in the majority of the U.S. The in-home delivery and expert assembly are offered at no additional cost to customers.

In June, Peloton named Liz Coddington as its finance chief. Before this post, Ms. Coddington served as vice president for Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com subsidiary that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms.

Peloton shares were up 9%, to $12.20, in premarket trading.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 0916ET