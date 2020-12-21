Peloton to buy peer Precor in $420 million deal

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive
Inc said on Monday it would buy peer Precor in a deal
valued at $420 million, as it looks to boost its market share
for fitness products.
Peloton's shares, which have gained more than 400% this
year, rose another 5% after the bell.
Demand for streaming exercise services and home work-out
equipments soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, with gyms and
fitness clubs closed across the United States for several weeks.
Peloton now looks to add more commercial establishments to
its customer base with the addition of Precor, which counts
hotels, college and corporate campuses as its customers.
New York-based Peloton also said the deal, which is expected
to close early next year, would also boost its manufacturing
capacity in the United States, helping it deliver products to
its customers sooner.
Precor is a unit of Finnish sports equipment maker Amer
Sports, which is owned by an investor consortium that includes
Anta Sports and Tencent Holdings Ltd.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)