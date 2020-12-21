Log in
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
Peloton to buy peer Precor in $420 million deal

12/21/2020 | 05:27pm EST
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc said on Monday it would buy peer Precor in a deal valued at $420 million, as it looks to boost its market share for fitness products.

Peloton's shares, which have gained more than 400% this year, rose another 5% after the bell.

Demand for streaming exercise services and home work-out equipments soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, with gyms and fitness clubs closed across the United States for several weeks.

Peloton now looks to add more commercial establishments to its customer base with the addition of Precor, which counts hotels, college and corporate campuses as its customers.

New York-based Peloton also said the deal, which is expected to close early next year, would also boost its manufacturing capacity in the United States, helping it deliver products to its customers sooner.

Precor is a unit of Finnish sports equipment maker Amer Sports, which is owned by an investor consortium that includes Anta Sports and Tencent Holdings Ltd. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED 2.76% 108 End-of-day quote.54.84%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 3.25% 144.39 Delayed Quote.392.39%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.38% 572 End-of-day quote.52.29%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 907 M - -
Net income 2021 109 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 604 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 466x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40 908 M 40 908 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 7,35x
Nbr of Employees 4 404
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 134,54 $
Last Close Price 139,84 $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Foley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch President & Director
Thomas Cortese Chief Operating Officer & Head-Product Development
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng Chief Technology & Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.392.39%40 908
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
ASICS CORPORATION10.57%3 581
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.25.78%3 037
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY16.70%2 330
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-20.28%2 275
