Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Peloton Interactive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
8.890 USD   -3.47%
02:37pPeloton to offer refurbished bikes at discounted prices
RE
12/19Peloton to block accounts created with inappropriate content
RE
12/12EBay launches refurbished Peloton bikes in the UK at £350 off new RRP
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peloton to offer refurbished bikes at discounted prices

12/26/2022 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City

(Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc is offering refurbished bikes across the continental U.S. and Canada at a discount of up to $500 over new bikes, the company said on Monday.

The program, called Peloton Certified Refurbished, will provide models priced at $1,145 and $1,995 with the same 12 month warranty provided with new bikes.

The fitness equipment maker was all the rage among fitness enthusiasts during COVID-19 lockdowns, with the company hitting a peak market valuation of nearly $50 billion in early 2021.

However with people returning to gyms the company saw demand for its fitness equipment dwindle and saw its market cap slump to $3.02 billion currently.

The company earlier this year expanded its rental program in the U.S., giving consumers a month-to-month option on its Peloton Bike and Bike+ models.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
02:37pPeloton to offer refurbished bikes at discounted prices
RE
12/19Peloton to block accounts created with inappropriate content
RE
12/12EBay launches refurbished Peloton bikes in the UK at £350 off new RRP
AQ
12/08Peloton Interactive, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12/08Meta battles U.S. antitrust agency over future of virtual reality
RE
11/24MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 24, 2..
MS
11/22Cowen Downgrades Peloton to Market Perform from Outperform, Trims Price Target to $12 F..
MT
11/17Insider Sell: Peloton Interactive
MT
11/17Insider Sell: Peloton Interactive
MT
11/16Peloton Expands Partnership with Amazon in UK, Germany
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 675 M - -
Net income 2023 -858 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,44x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 023 M 3 023 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 122
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 8,89 $
Average target price 12,46 $
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry W. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Coddington Chief Financial Officer
Karen Boone Chairman
Pamela A. Thomas-Graham Independent Director
Jay Crandall Hoag Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-75.14%3 023
ASICS CORPORATION14.94%4 043
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.-28.13%3 645
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-18.46%3 039
FLUIDRA, S.A.-59.35%2 885
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-14.49%1 546