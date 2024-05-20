Peloton Interactive, Inc. is a provider of interactive fitness platforms. The Company provides connected, technology-enabled fitness and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes to its members anytime, anywhere. Its segments include Connected Fitness Products and Subscription. The Connected Fitness Products segment includes the Companyâs portfolio of Connected Fitness Products and related accessories, Precor branded fitness products, delivery and installation services, Peloton branded apparel, extended warranty agreements, and commercial service contracts. Its Connected Fitness Products include Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide and Peloton Row. The Subscriptions segment provides access to content in its library of live and on-demand fitness classes. Its subscriptions are offered on a month-to-month or prepaid basis. It sells its products directly to customers through a multi-channel sales platform and via third parties.

Sector Recreational Products