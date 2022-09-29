Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Peloton Interactive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:18 2022-09-29 am EDT
8.560 USD   +3.88%
09:05aPeloton to sell bikes, treadmills at Dick's Sporting Goods stores
RE
09/27MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 27, 2022
MS
09/26Trending : Peloton Interactive Marketing Head Dara Treseder to Join Autodesk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peloton to sell bikes, treadmills at Dick's Sporting Goods stores

09/29/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Peloton in New York City

(Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc said on Thursday it will start selling its bikes, treadmills and other products in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc stores, as the exercise bike maker looks to expand its customer base to lift sagging sales.

Peloton's shares rose 2% to $8.40 in premarket trading.

Following the partnership, Peloton's products will be available in more than 100 Dick's Sporting Goods stores and also on its e-commerce platform, according to the statement.

The companies said the rollout is expected early in the holiday season.

Last month, Peloton struck a partnership with Amazon.com Inc to sell some of its fitness equipment on the online retailer's U.S. platform.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. 5.58% 116.74 Delayed Quote.1.52%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 0.49% 8.24 Delayed Quote.-76.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 052 M - -
Net income 2023 -675 M - -
Net Debt 2023 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,05x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 789 M 2 789 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 6 122
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 8,24 $
Average target price 15,81 $
Spread / Average Target 91,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry W. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Coddington Chief Financial Officer
Karen Boone Chairman
Yony Feng Chief Technology Officer
Shobz Ahluwalia Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-76.96%2 789
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.-28.13%3 747
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-13.41%3 271
ASICS CORPORATION-5.96%3 041
FLUIDRA, S.A.-56.28%2 817
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-25.78%1 218