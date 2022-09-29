Peloton to sell bikes, treadmills at Dick's Sporting Goods stores

Peloton's shares rose 2% to $8.40 in premarket trading.

Following the partnership, Peloton's products will be available in more than 100 Dick's Sporting Goods stores and also on its e-commerce platform, according to the statement.

The companies said the rollout is expected early in the holiday season.

Last month, Peloton struck a partnership with Amazon.com Inc to sell some of its fitness equipment on the online retailer's U.S. platform.

