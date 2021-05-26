Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Peloton Interactive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

05/26/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds shareholders that a purchaser of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between September 11, 2020 and April 16, 2021. Peloton provides interactive fitness products, including the Tread+ treadmill, which it launched in 2018.

If you suffered a loss due to Peloton Interactive Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Peloton Interactive. Inc. (PTON) Misled Investors Regarding the Company's Concerns for User Safety

According to the complaint, in October 2020, Peloton recalled 27,000 bikes after reports of pedal breakages and customer injuries. In commenting on the recall, a Peloton spokesperson stated, "There is no greater priority than the safety and well-being of Peloton Members."

On March 18, 2021, Peloton revealed a tragic situation involving the death of a child from a Tread+. On April 17, 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a press release warning consumers to stop using the Peloton Thread+, alerting the public to dangers, including death, associated with the product. The following day, Peloton announced that on its website that it had no intention to stop selling or to recall the Tread+. On this news, Peloton's stock price fell $16.28 per share, or more than 14%, over the next three trading days, to close at $99.93 per share on April 21, 2021, damaging investors.

During the class period, Peloton failed to disclose that: (i) Peloton's Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (ii) safety was not a priority as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+ but did not recall or suggest a halt of the product; and (iii) as a result of safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission had declared that the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety resulting in its urgent recommendation for consumers with small children to stop using the Tread+.

If you purchased shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) between September 11, 2020 and April 16, 2021, you have until June 28, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class. If you would like more information regarding your rights, please contact Lauren Levi at (800) 350-6003 or llevi@robbinsllp.com, or via our Shareholder Information Form.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Peloton Interactive, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
12:56pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Peloton Interactive, Inc...
BU
05/24PELOTON INTERACTIVE  : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action..
PR
05/24PELOTON INTERACTIVE  : TO BUILD FIRST U.S. FACTORY (Form 8-K)
PU
05/24PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24PELOTON INTERACTIVE  : to Expand Production With First US Factory
MT
05/24PELOTON INTERACTIVE  : plans to build first US factory in Ohio, add 2K jobs
AQ
05/24PELOTON INTERACTIVE  : to Build First US Factory in Ohio
MT
05/24PELOTON INTERACTIVE  : to build first factory in U.S., targets production in 202..
RE
05/24STREET COLOR : Peloton Interactive Reportedly Will Commit About $400M to Build F..
MT
05/21PELOTON INTERACTIVE  : ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Reminds Pelot..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 009 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1 575x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 662 M 29 662 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,92x
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 6 593
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 127,80 $
Last Close Price 99,44 $
Spread / Highest target 86,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Foley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch President & Director
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng Chief Technology & Investment Officer
Thomas Cortese Chief Operating Officer & Head-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-34.46%29 662
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY45.19%6 513
ASICS CORPORATION28.03%4 139
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.26.39%3 795
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.12.23%2 555
FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG22.22%2 023