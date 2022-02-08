Log in
Sign up
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Peloton Interactive, Inc.
News
PTON
US70614W1009
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
(PTON)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
02/08 12:37:38 pm
39.68
USD
+33.38%
05:00p
TRANSCRIPT
: Peloton Interactive, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
12:02p
Peloton Interactive Shares Surge Midday With New CEO, Restructuring Plan
MT
10:59a
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
AQ
Transcript : Peloton Interactive, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
02/08/2022 | 05:00pm EST
02/08/2022 | 05:00pm EST
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Peloton's Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference...

© S&P Capital IQ 2022
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
05:00p
TRANSCRIPT
: Peloton Interactive, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
12:02p
Peloton Interactive Shares Surge Midday With New CEO, Restructuring Plan
MT
10:59a
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
AQ
10:10a
Peloton Hires Former Spotify Executive as CEO, Plans Jobs Cuts After Swinging to Fiscal..
MT
09:05a
Peloton Shareholder Blackwells Capital Calls for Sale of Company
MT
07:52a
PELOTON
: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:38a
Peloton Interactive Names Former Netflix Executive as CEO; Details Cost-Cutting Initiat..
MT
07:08a
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
: Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
07:04a
Peloton Announces Comprehensive Program to Reduce Costs and Drive Growth, Profitability..
PR
07:03a
Peloton Announces Appointment of New Directors to the Board
PR
Analyst Recommendations on PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
02/07
An Apple Bid for Peloton Would Be a Strategic Block Against Amazon, Nike, Disney, Says ..
MT
01/21
Oppenheimer Adjusts Peloton Interactive Price Target to $40 From $85, Maintains Outperf..
MT
01/21
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Peloton Interactive's Price Target to $42 From $76, Maintains Buy..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
4 218 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-947 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
957 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-9,93x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
9 823 M
9 823 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,10x
EV / Sales 2023
1,82x
Nbr of Employees
8 976
Free-Float
88,9%
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
29
Last Close Price
29,75 $
Average target price
46,54 $
Spread / Average Target
56,4%
EPS Revisions
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Foley
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch
President & Director
Jill Woodworth
Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng
Chief Technology Officer
Shobz Ahluwalia
Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
-16.81%
9 823
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
-12.50%
4 466
ASICS CORPORATION
-6.20%
3 806
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.
-14.98%
3 323
MIPS AB (PUBL)
-26.83%
2 490
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.
-11.47%
1 722
