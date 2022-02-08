Log in
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
Transcript : Peloton Interactive, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022

02/08/2022 | 05:00pm EST
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Peloton's Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference...


All news about PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
05:00pTRANSCRIPT : Peloton Interactive, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
12:02pPeloton Interactive Shares Surge Midday With New CEO, Restructuring Plan
MT
10:59aPeloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
AQ
10:10aPeloton Hires Former Spotify Executive as CEO, Plans Jobs Cuts After Swinging to Fiscal..
MT
09:05aPeloton Shareholder Blackwells Capital Calls for Sale of Company
MT
07:52aPELOTON : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:38aPeloton Interactive Names Former Netflix Executive as CEO; Details Cost-Cutting Initiat..
MT
07:08aPELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
07:04aPeloton Announces Comprehensive Program to Reduce Costs and Drive Growth, Profitability..
PR
07:03aPeloton Announces Appointment of New Directors to the Board
PR
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 218 M - -
Net income 2022 -947 M - -
Net cash 2022 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 823 M 9 823 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 8 976
Free-Float 88,9%
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 29,75 $
Average target price 46,54 $
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Foley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Lynch President & Director
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
Yony Feng Chief Technology Officer
Shobz Ahluwalia Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-16.81%9 823
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-12.50%4 466
ASICS CORPORATION-6.20%3 806
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-14.98%3 323
MIPS AB (PUBL)-26.83%2 490
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-11.47%1 722