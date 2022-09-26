Trending : Peloton Interactive Marketing Head Dara Treseder to Join Autodesk

14:30 ET -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Dara Treseder, global head of marketing, communications and memberships, is leaving the company to join Autodesk Inc. Her last day will be Oct. 4. This follows the announced departures of Peloton co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi and Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Cornils. Peloton, which has faced lower demand as customers returned to gyms, said last week that it was launching its first rowing machine. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

