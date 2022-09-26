Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Peloton Interactive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:21 2022-09-26 pm EDT
8.315 USD   -2.29%
09/22News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/21UnitedHealth Group, Peloton Interactive Expand Partnership to Offer More Membership Benefits
MT
09/21UnitedHealthcare and Peloton to Provide Millions of More People with Access to Leading Interactive Fitness Platform
CI
Trending : Peloton Interactive Marketing Head Dara Treseder to Join Autodesk

09/26/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
14:30 ET -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Dara Treseder, global head of marketing, communications and memberships, is leaving the company to join Autodesk Inc. Her last day will be Oct. 4. This follows the announced departures of Peloton co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi and Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Cornils. Peloton, which has faced lower demand as customers returned to gyms, said last week that it was launching its first rowing machine. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1445ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTODESK, INC. 0.32% 184.8 Delayed Quote.-34.36%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -2.88% 8.275 Delayed Quote.-76.20%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 061 M - -
Net income 2023 -675 M - -
Net Debt 2023 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,18x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 880 M 2 880 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 6 122
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 8,51 $
Average target price 15,81 $
Spread / Average Target 85,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry W. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Coddington Chief Financial Officer
Karen Boone Chairman
Yony Feng Chief Technology Officer
Shobz Ahluwalia Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-76.20%2 880
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.-28.17%3 642
ASICS CORPORATION-2.35%3 185
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-16.09%3 170
FLUIDRA, S.A.-58.07%2 724
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-29.57%1 166