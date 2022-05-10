Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Peloton Interactive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTON   US70614W1009

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.

(PTON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/10 03:48:06 pm EDT
12.91 USD   -8.67%
02:40pWall Street jumps with Nasdaq in lead, but still volatile before inflation data
RE
01:52pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Hit by Afternoon Slump
MT
01:48pPeloton headwinds stiffen as people break pandemic routines
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street jumps with Nasdaq in lead, but still volatile before inflation data

05/10/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* All eyes on U.S. CPI data on Wednesday

* Peloton falls as CEO says business "thinly capitalized"

* Indexes up: Dow 0.5%, S&P 1.1%, Nasdaq 2.2%

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied in afternoon trading Tuesday, led by a more than 2% jump in the Nasdaq and gains in big growth shares after the previous day's sharp selloff.

But the day's trading was choppy, with major indexes moving between gains and losses as investors were nervous ahead of U.S. consumer price index data due Wednesday.

Worries that the Federal Reserve may have to move more aggressively to curb inflation have driven the recent selloff in the market. A host of other concerns have added to the pressure.

"At this point, it's just fear-based selling," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"It can't just be the Fed's going to raise rates to stave off inflation, because we've seen that before," he said. Instead, investors are worried about everything from rates and inflation to the war in Ukraine, supply chain problems and China's COVID-19 lockdowns, Dollarhide said.

Shares of Apple Inc were up about 3% in afternoon trading, giving the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. S&P 500 technology led gains among sectors in the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.68 points, or 0.47%, to 32,397.38, the S&P 500 gained 45.51 points, or 1.14%, to 4,036.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 251.01 points, or 2.16%, to 11,874.26.

Investors also digested comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who said the U.S. economy will experience turbulence from the Fed's efforts to bring down inflation running at more than three times above its goal and recent volatility in the stock market would not deter policymakers.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he understands what they are grappling with and that he and the U.S. Federal Reserve are working to solve the top issue weighing on his administration.

Peloton Interactive Inc tumbled about 6% as the fitness equipment maker warned the business was "thinly capitalized" after it posted a 23.6% slide in quarterly revenue.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 63 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 18 new highs and 1,026 new lows.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Shounak Dasgupta and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.99% 155.1152 Delayed Quote.-14.37%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.31% 32141.54 Real-time Quote.-11.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.02% 11741.44 Real-time Quote.-25.71%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -8.95% 12.9195 Delayed Quote.-60.49%
S&P 500 0.27% 4000.43 Real-time Quote.-16.26%
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 589 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 917 M - -
Net cash 2022 792 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 686 M 4 686 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 8 662
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 14,13 $
Average target price 42,65 $
Spread / Average Target 202%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry W. McCarthy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Woodworth Chief Financial Officer
John Foley Executive Chairman
Yony Feng Chief Technology Officer
Shobz Ahluwalia Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-60.49%4 686
FLUIDRA, S.A.-37.22%4 419
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-33.24%3 383
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-23.36%2 938
ASICS CORPORATION-26.55%2 633
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-16.62%1 495