Wall Street jumps with Nasdaq in lead, but still volatile before inflation data

* All eyes on U.S. CPI data on Wednesday
* Peloton falls as CEO says business "thinly capitalized"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5%, S&P 1.1%, Nasdaq 2.2%
NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied in
afternoon trading Tuesday, led by a more than 2% jump in the
Nasdaq and gains in big growth shares after the previous day's
sharp selloff.
But the day's trading was choppy, with major indexes moving
between gains and losses as investors were nervous ahead of U.S.
consumer price index data due Wednesday.
Worries that the Federal Reserve may have to move more
aggressively to curb inflation have driven the recent selloff in
the market. A host of other concerns have added to the pressure.
"At this point, it's just fear-based selling," said Jake
Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management
in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"It can't just be the Fed's going to raise rates to stave
off inflation, because we've seen that before," he said.
Instead, investors are worried about everything from rates and
inflation to the war in Ukraine, supply chain problems and
China's COVID-19 lockdowns, Dollarhide said.
Shares of Apple Inc were up about 3% in afternoon
trading, giving the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. S&P
500 technology led gains among sectors in the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.68 points,
or 0.47%, to 32,397.38, the S&P 500 gained 45.51 points,
or 1.14%, to 4,036.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added
251.01 points, or 2.16%, to 11,874.26.
Investors also digested comments from Cleveland Fed
President Loretta Mester, who said the U.S. economy will
experience turbulence from the Fed's efforts to bring down
inflation running at more than three times above its goal and
recent volatility in the stock market would not deter
policymakers.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he understands
what they are grappling with and that he and the U.S. Federal
Reserve are working to solve the top issue weighing on his
administration.
Peloton Interactive Inc tumbled about 6% as the
fitness equipment maker warned the business was "thinly
capitalized" after it posted a 23.6% slide in quarterly revenue.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 63 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 18 new highs and 1,026 new lows.
