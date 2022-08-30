Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Peloton Minerals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMC   CA70614P1053

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

(PMC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:36 2022-08-25 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD   -9.09%
05:30pPELOTON MINERALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
05:20pPELOTON MINERALS : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
05:00pPELOTON MINERALS : Extends Warrants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peloton Minerals : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

08/30/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Peloton Minerals Corporation

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the Six and Three months Ended June 30, 2022

1

Management's Responsibility for Interim Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Peloton Minerals Corporation (the "Company" or "Peloton") are the responsibility of management.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting", using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of and for the periods presented by, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

"Edward Ellwood"

"Eric Plexman"

(signed)

(signed)

Notice to Reader

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

Peloton Minerals Corporation

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

As at (Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets

Current

Cash

$

11,317

$

219,554

HST receivable

4,584

13,600

Prepaid expenses

30,713

83,882

46,614

317,036

Equipment (Note 3)

36,319

40,859

Reclamation bonds (Note 5)

44,317

44,317

$

127,250

$

402,212

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 6 and 11)

$

591,108

$

541,576

Convertible debenture (Note 7)

100,000

100,000

691,108

641,576

Derivative liability - convertible debenture (Note 7)

55,078

68,854

Derivative liability - foreign currency warrants (Note 9)

567,733

714,999

1,313,919

1,425,429

Shareholders' Deficiency

Capital stock (Note 8)

10,653,946

10,653,946

Contributed surplus

2,321,534

2,265,570

Deficit

(14,162,149)

(13,942,733)

(1,186,669)

(1,023,217)

$

127,250

$

402,212

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 14)

See accompanying notes.

3

Peloton Minerals Corporation

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the Six and Three months Ended June 30

(Expressed in United States Dollars) (Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Office and administrative costs

$

274,632

$

243,779

$

146,360

$

127,588

Professional fees

23,423

29,218

10,529

14,221

Exploration and evaluation

expenditures (Note 4)

29,640

250,642

(708)

25,938

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(7,741)

9,752

(14,465)

6,532

Depreciation

4,540

4,540

2,270

2,270

Stock-based compensation (Note 9)

55,964

-

55,964

-

380,458

537,931

199,950

176,549

Other expenses (income)

Loss (gain) on revaluation of foreign

currency warrants (Note 9)

(168,129)

(572,123)

(128,246)

188,763

Loss (gain) on revaluation of

derivative liability (Note 7)

(13,776)

(17,273)

(16,448)

27,633

Accretion expense

-

2,663

-

-

Fair value of warrants extended

20,863

33,870

4,830

33,870

(161,042)

(552,863)

(139,864)

250,266

Net (loss) income and comprehensive

income (loss) for the period

$

(219,416)

$

14,932

$

(60,086)

$

(426,815)

(Loss) earnings per share (Note 10)

Basic and diluted

$

(0.002)

$

0.000

$

(0.001)

$

(0.004)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (Note 10)

Basic and diluted

113,334,421 102,258,840

113,334,421

103,089,806

See accompanying notes.

4

Peloton Minerals Corporation

Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficiency) (Expressed in United States Dollars)

For the Six months Ended June 30, 2022

Number of

Capital

Contributed

Shares

Stock

Surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance, January 1, 2021

101,418,641

$ 10,259,963

$

2,232,386

$(14,147,942)

$(1,655,593)

Units issued for cash

2,668,000

162,481

-

-

162,481

Allocated to warrants

-

(50,629)

-

-

(50,629)

Units issuance fees

-

(14,366)

-

-

(14,366)

Broker units

-

(17,883)

17,883

-

-

Net income and comprehensive income

-

-

-

14,932

14,932

Balance, June 30, 2021

104,086,641

$ 10,339,566

$

2,250,269

$(14,133,010)

$ (1,543,175)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

190,277

190,277

Units issued for cash

8,747,780

436,352

-

-

436,352

Units issued for exploration services

500,000

23,595

-

-

23,595

Allocated to warrants

-

(139,400)

-

-

(139,400)

Units issuance fees

-

(6,167)

-

-

(6,167)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

15,301

-

15,301

Balance, December 31, 2021

113,334,421

$ 10,653,946

$

2,265,570

$(13,942,733)

$ (1,023,217)

Stock-based compensation (Note 9)

-

-

55,964

-

55,964

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(219,416)

(219,416)

Balance, June 30, 2022

113,334,421

$ 10,653,946

$

2,321,534

$(14,162,149)

$ (1,186,669)

See accompanying notes.

5

Disclaimer

Peloton Minerals Corp. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 21:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION
05:30pPELOTON MINERALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
05:20pPELOTON MINERALS : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
05:00pPELOTON MINERALS : Extends Warrants
PU
04:32pPeloton Warrant Extension
AQ
08/25PELOTON MINERALS : Boulder Porphyry Acquisition Terms Amended
PU
08/25Acquisition Terms are Amended for the Boulder Porphyry Property, Montana
AQ
08/16Private Placement
AQ
08/16Peloton Minerals Corporation announced that it has received CAD 0.280652 million in fun..
CI
08/15DEEPEM Geophysical Survey Underway at the Boulder Copper Porphyry Property, near Butte..
AQ
08/14PELOTON MINERALS : DEEPEM Geophysical Survey Underway on Boulder Property, Montana
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,21 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,95 M 4,55 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Peloton Minerals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward L. Ellwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric J. Plexman Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Frederick O'Donnell Director
Clifford A. Wiebe Independent Director
Luard J. Manning Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION0.00%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED28.57%147 430
RIO TINTO PLC1.80%97 416
GLENCORE PLC33.06%76 093
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)92.87%51 114
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.10%41 531