  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Peloton Minerals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMC   CA70614P1053

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

(PMC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/31 03:59:59 pm EDT
0.0400 CAD   -20.00%
02:42pPELOTON MINERALS : ESTMA Filing 2021
PU
05/30PELOTON MINERALS : Mda 2022 - q1
PU
05/30PELOTON MINERALS : Interim Financial Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peloton Minerals : ESTMA Filing 2021

06/01/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

Reporting Year

From

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Date submitted

2022-05-31

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E399668

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Eric Plexman

Date

2022-05-31

Position Title

Secretary

Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E399668

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

United States of America

Bureau of Land Management

143,165

143,165

United States of America

Elko County Recorder

1,548

1,548

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E399668

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Additional Notes:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E399668

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

United States of America

Silver Bell - St Lawrence

4,785

4,785

United States of America

Golden Trail

7,800

7,800

United States of America

Independence Valley

6,738

6,738

United States of America

Texas Canyon

7,800

7,800

United States of America

Boulder Canyon

117,590

117,590

Additional Notes3:

Disclaimer

Peloton Minerals Corp. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 18:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
