Peloton Minerals : ESTMA Filing 2021
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION
Reporting Year
From
2021-01-01
To:
2021-12-31
Date submitted
2022-05-31
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E399668
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Eric Plexman
Date
2022-05-31
Position Title
Secretary
Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name
1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes
34
Improvement Payments
Payee
Payments
2
United States of America
Bureau of Land Management
143,165
143,165
United States of America
Elko County Recorder
1,548
1,548
Additional Notes:
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name
1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes
23
Improvement Payments
Project
United States of America
Silver Bell - St Lawrence
4,785
4,785
United States of America
Golden Trail
7,800
7,800
United States of America
Independence Valley
6,738
6,738
United States of America
Texas Canyon
7,800
7,800
United States of America
Boulder Canyon
117,590
117,590
Additional Notes
3:
