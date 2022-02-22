Log in
    PMC   CA70614P1053

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

(PMC)
Peloton Minerals : Extends Warrants

02/22/2022 | 02:33pm EST
PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

NEWS RELEASE

February 18, 2022

CSE SYMBOL: PMC

OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF

Peloton Warrant Extension

London, Ontario - Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC) has:

1.) modified the expiry time of certain outstanding warrants of the Company held by previous private placement investors as follows:

1,060,625 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.15 until 5:00 pm on March 15, 2022 are now exercisable until 5:00 pm on March 15, 2024.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO

1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 113,334,421 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton's core exploration portfolio includes a Copper Porphyry project near Butte, Montana and three Carlin Style Gold exploration projects in Elko County, Nevada.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Peloton Minerals Corp. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 19:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
