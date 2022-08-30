Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Peloton Minerals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMC   CA70614P1053

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

(PMC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:36 2022-08-25 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD   -9.09%
05:30pPELOTON MINERALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
05:20pPELOTON MINERALS : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
05:00pPELOTON MINERALS : Extends Warrants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peloton Minerals : Extends Warrants

08/30/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

NEWS RELEASE

August 30, 2022

CSE SYMBOL: PMC

OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF

Peloton Warrant Extension

London, Ontario - Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC) has modified the expiry time of certain outstanding warrants of the Company held by previous private placement investors as follows:

5,233,025 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.15 until 5:00 pm on September 19, 2022 are now exercisable until 5:00 pm on September 19, 2024.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO

1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 118,947,459 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton's core exploration portfolio includes a Copper Porphyry project near Butte, Montana and three Carlin Style Gold exploration projects in Elko County, Nevada.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Peloton Minerals Corp. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 20:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,21 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,12 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,95 M 4,55 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Peloton Minerals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward L. Ellwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric J. Plexman Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Frederick O'Donnell Director
Clifford A. Wiebe Independent Director
Luard J. Manning Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION0.00%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED28.57%147 430
RIO TINTO PLC1.80%97 416
GLENCORE PLC33.06%76 093
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)92.87%51 114
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.10%41 531