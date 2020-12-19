Log in
PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

(PMC)
12/18 03:58:32 pm
0.13 CAD   -3.70%
12:29pPELOTON MINERALS : Grants Stock Options
PU
12/18PELOTON MINERALS : Option Grant
AQ
12/03PELOTON MINERALS : MD & A – 3rd Quarter 2020
PU
Peloton Minerals : Grants Stock Options

12/19/2020 | 12:29pm EST
PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

NEWS RELEASE

December 18, 2020

CSE SYMBOL: PMC

OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF

Peloton Option Grant

London, Ontario - Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) has granted a total of 2,150,000 incentive stock options to directors of the Company. These options are exercisable over five years at an exercise price of $0.135.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO 1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 100,918,641 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton owns three gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada. The Company also has a gold project in Montana, USA which is now under option to Frederick Private Equity Corporation and African Metals Corporation.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peloton Minerals Corp. published this content on 19 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 17:28:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
