Peloton Minerals : Grants Stock Options

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

NEWS RELEASE

December 18, 2020 CSE SYMBOL: PMC OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF

Peloton Option Grant

London, Ontario - Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) has granted a total of 2,150,000 incentive stock options to directors of the Company. These options are exercisable over five years at an exercise price of $0.135.

Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 100,918,641 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton owns three gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada. The Company also has a gold project in Montana, USA which is now under option to Frederick Private Equity Corporation and African Metals Corporation.

