Peloton Minerals : MD & A – 3rd Quarter 2021

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION Management's Discussion and Analysis Period Ended September 30, 2021 Dated November 29, 2021 (Form 51-102F1) This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Peloton Minerals Corporation (the "Company") is provided for the purpose of reviewing the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and comparing results to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The MD&A was prepared as of November 29, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and corresponding notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 as well as the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances. All monetary amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated. Additional information related to the Company is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at the Company's website located at www.pelotonminerals.com. DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties, primarily gold and silver prospects in the US States of Nevada and Montana. The Company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario and its common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol PMC, and on the OTCQB Market in the United States under the trading symbol PMCCF. CORPORATE ACTIVITIES MINERAL EXPLORATION PROJECTS The Company has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of privately held Westmount Resources LLC ("Westmount") through its wholly owned subsidiary, Celerity Mineral Corporation ("Celerity"). Westmount holds a 100% interest in 331 unpatented mineral claims called the Boulder Porphyry Property located near Butte, Montana. The shareholders of Westmount (the "Westmount Shareholders") will be issued 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of Celerity in exchange for their Westmount shares in this arms-length transaction. The Boulder Porphyry Property (the "Boulder Property") is located approximately 16 miles (26 km) north- northeast of Butte, Montana, home of the historic Butte mining district. The Boulder Property is also approximately 20 miles (32 km) south-southwest of the Montana Tunnels, another large-scale former base and precious metal producer. Wikipedia describes the historic production of the Butte district as: "From 1880 through 2005, the mines of the Butte district have produced more than 9.6 million metric tons of copper, 2.1 million metric tons of zinc, 1.6 million metric tons of manganese, 381,000 metric tons of lead, 87,000 metric tons of molybdenum, 715 million troy ounces (22,200 metric tons) of silver, and 2.9 million ounces (90 metric tons) of gold." The Butte, Boulder Property, and Montana Tunnels are all situated along the northeast-trending Great Falls Tectonic Zone (GFTZ) which is a continental scale, deep-seated, structural zone of crustal weakness that appears to have been intermittently active since the late Proterozoic (1.4 billion years ago) and at times has tapped deep mantle melts. Most of the epithermal and porphyry metal occurrences in Montana are localized along the GFTZ. 1

The Butte, Boulder Property, and Montana Tunnels are along or adjacent to a similarly trending major magnetic low along the axis of the GFTZ (see map below - from USGS regional magnetics, Johnson et. al. 1965). The Boulder Property is the least explored of these three magnetic low areas. The Boulder Property is known to contain a large copper-molybdenum porphyry system within the Boulder Batholith and coeval Elkhorn Mountains Volcanics which is overlain by 300 to 2,100 feet of post- mineral Lowland Creek Volcanics. As a result, the porphyry system on the Boulder Property is not well exposed. Between 1965 and 1977, the Anaconda Company (Anaconda) and Union Oil (Molycorp) drilled 8 deep core holes on the property into the Boulder Batholith based on the USGS regional magnetics and an Anaconda IP survey. These holes intersected a large porphyry system with low-grade copper mineralization. Continuous mineralized drill intercepts of between 1,255 and 1,614 feet grading a weighted average of between 600 and 1,000 ppm Cu were intersected. Three deep core holes were completed by O.T. Mining in 2004-5, approximately 1 mile southwest of the Anaconda and Molycorp drilling, intersecting similar porphyry alteration and continuous copper mineralization with drill intersects between 1,242 and 2,630 feet grading a weighted average of between 313 and 785 ppm Cu. In 2005-6 O.T. Mining conducted extensive geophysics and located potential higher-grade targets within the identified porphyry system however these targets were never drilled and the property has remained dormant since. Westmount acquired the Boulder Property in 2020 and 2021 through staking and other legal processes. Under the agreement to acquire Westmount and the underlying project, in addition to 50% of the issued and outstanding Celerity Shares, the Westmount Shareholders will also receive a promissory note in the amount of US $600,000 to be paid within one year (the "Promissory Note"), and a 1% net smelter return royalty (NSR) that may be bought down prior to commercial production by one-half for US $5 million. If the Promissory Note is not paid within one year the Westmount ownership and property revert back to the Westmount Shareholders. Peloton plans to have Celerity self-fund its operations and seek to become its own publicly traded company in a series of financings and transactions. Peloton shareholders will receive Celerity shares at no cost as a dividend in kind and be given the opportunity to participate in Celerity financings by way of a rights offering or other private placements. The proceeds of such financings when completed will be used to pay out the Promissory Note; complete geophysical field work this year; initiate the drill permitting process; complete and file an NI 43-101 compliant technical report; file a Celerity prospectus; and seek a Celerity listing on a Canadian Exchange. It is expected to take up to one year to complete these tasks, and upon completion, it is anticipated that Peloton will retain a meaningful interest in Celerity going forward. No agreements have been established for any of the financings and no record dates for any of the above transactions have been set. Further details will be announced as the Company develops and proceeds with its plans. President and CEO Edward (Ted) Ellwood comments: "We have had our eye on this project for over ten years and are thrilled that it is coming to us. It is an exciting exploration target with tremendous upside potential and fits extremely well with the potential of our Nevada Carlin style gold projects which we also continue to advance and remain excited about. As for the financing and structural strategy, we feel this is the best approach toward financing the project adequately while minimizing Peloton dilution. Any percentage of another Butte would be significant." Peloton now holds interests in two Montana projects (this Boulder Property and the SBSL epithermal gold exploration project which is under option to Frederick Private Equity and African Metals) as well as three Carlin style gold exploration projects in Elko County, Nevada all of which are permitted for drilling. 2

CORPORATE In July 2021, the Company closed a private placement in the amount of CDN$122,500 for 1,633,334 units issued with an ascribed value of CDN$0.075 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one 3

common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of CDN$0.125. Corporate Activity Subsequent to the End of the Quarter The Company modified the expiry time of certain outstanding warrants of the Company held by previous private placement investors as follows: 1,301,225 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.15 until 5:00 pm on December 6, 2021 are now exercisable until 5:00 pm on December 6, 2023. On November 15, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with an arms-length consultant to provide investor awareness and market development to the Company over the next 18 months (the "Agreement"). The Agreement may be renewed for a second 18-month term or terminated by either party at any time after the first 18 months. The Company will issue the consultant 1,200,000 options to acquire common shares of the Company as follows: a first grant of 600,000 options exercisable at $0.10 upon the signing of a contract with the Optionee; a second grant of 600,000 options when the number of outstanding shares of the

Company is sufficient to allow the second grant in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The exercise price of the second grant shall be the greater of $0.12 or the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on the day prior to the date of the second grant. All options are exercisable until three years after the date of the first grant, subject to early termination in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. OVERALL PERFORMANCE The Company's financial condition has changed over the nine months ended September 30, 2021 with the working capital decreasing from $18,923 at December 31, 2020 to ($525,819) at September 30, 2021. The Company's financial condition has changed over the three months ended September 30, 2021, with the working capital deficiency increasing by $144,714 from ($381,105) at June 30, 2021 to ($525,819) at September 30, 2021. The difference is mainly attributable to expenditures on mineral exploration activities. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Refer to the Corporate Activities section above. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (COMPARED WITH THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020) For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, the Company had no revenue. Exploration and claim maintenance expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $98,458 compared to $69,846 during the three months ended September 30, 2020. Expenses incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2021 (compared to expenses incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2020) consisted of: i.Office and administrative costs of $131,863 (2020 - $146,640); ii.Professional Fees of $14,564 (2020 - $14,920); iii.Foreign exchange gain of $7,524 (2020 Loss - $8,446); iv.Stock-based compensation of $Nil (2020 - $24,113); 4

v.Depreciation of $2,270 (2020 - $2,270); vi.Gain on revaluation of foreign currency warrants of $545,453 (2020 Loss - $329,797); vii.Gain on revaluation of derivative liability of $38,767 (2020 Loss - $26,310); viii.Accretion expense of $Nil (2020 - $5,641); and ix.Fair value of warrants extended of $Nil (2020 - $126,202). There were considerable changes in some line items between the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020. The changes from revaluation of foreign currency warrants and derivative liability and the fair value of warrants extended are book entries resulting from fluctuations in currency and stock price as well as the expiration of warrants, and can swing considerably from quarter to quarter. There is no effect on the company's cash position. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (COMPARED WITH NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,2020 For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, the Company had no revenue. Exploration and claim maintenance expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $349,100 compared to $93,265 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was due to an exploration drilling program conducted on the Company's Golden Trail Project and acquisition costs and claim fees relating to the Boulder Porphyry Property. Expenses incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (compared to expenses incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2020) consisted of: i.Office and administrative costs of $375,642 (2020 - $316,832); ii.Professional Fees of $43,782 (2020 - $43,563); iii.Foreign exchange Loss of $2,228 (2020 Gain - $6,472); iv.Stock-based compensation of $Nil (2020 - $24,113); v.Depreciation of $6,810 (2020 - $6,810); vi.Gain on revaluation of foreign currency warrants of $1,117,576 (2020 - Gain of $69,640); vii.Gain on revaluation of derivative liability of $56,040 (2020 - Gain of $24,872); viii.Accretion expense of $2,663 (2020 - $15,898); and ix. Fair value of warrants extended of $33,870 (2020 - $219,668). There were considerable changes in some line items between the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020. The changes from revaluation of foreign currency warrants and derivative liability and the fair value of warrants extended are book entries resulting from fluctuations in currency and stock price as well as the expiration of warrants, and can swing considerably from quarter to quarter. There is no effect on the company's cash position. Total assets as at September 30, 2021 were $185,575 (Dec. 31, 2020 - $606,379) and consisted of cash $79,352 (Dec. 31, 2020 - $497,338), HST receivable of $2,516 (Dec. 31, 2020 - $8,955) prepaid expenses of $16,883 (Dec. 31, 2020 - $19,302), equipment $43,129 (Dec. 31, 2020 - $49,939) and reclamation bonds of $43,695 (Dec. 31, 2020 - $30,845). Total current liabilities as at September 30, 2021 were $624,570 (Dec. 31, 2020 - $506,672) consisting primarily of trade payables and amounts due to directors and officers. Included in this amount is $496,775 (December 31, 2020 - $367,283) owing to directors of the Company for management and directors fees. The Company's long-term financial liabilities are: Derivative liability for convertible debenture of $73,984 (September 30, 2020 - $100,228; Dec. 31, 2020 - $130,024); and Warrants denominated in a foreign currency of $622,314 (September 30, 2020 - $1,189,814; Dec. 31, 2020 - $1,625,276).

The liabilities for foreign currency warrants and derivative liability are book entries and can change considerably from quarter to quarter. There is no effect on the Company's cash position. 5

