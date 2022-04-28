Peloton Minerals : MDA 2021 Yearend

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Dated April 28, 2022

(Form 51-102F1)

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Peloton Minerals Corporation (the "Company") is provided for the purpose of reviewing the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and comparing results to the previous fiscal year. The MD&A was prepared as of April 28, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and corresponding notes for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances. All monetary amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Additional information related to the Company is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at the Company's website located at www.pelotonminerals.com.

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties, primarily gold and silver prospects in the states of Nevada and Montana, USA.

The Company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario and its common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol PMC, and on the OTC QB Market in the United States under the trading symbol PMCCF.

CORPORATE ACTIVITIES

During 2021, the Company announced the acquisition of a copper porphyry project in Montana with world class exploration potential, advanced all three of its Nevada Carlin-style gold exploration projects, and saw its option partner on the SBSL Property epithermal gold project in Montana complete an IP geophysical survey.

A summary of the Company projects and 2021 activity is provided alphabetically by project name below.

BOULDER COPPER PORPHYRY PROJECT, Jefferson County, Montana

The Boulder Copper Porphyry Property (the "Boulder Property") is comprised of 331 unpatented mineral claims covering 6,620 acres or almost 14 square miles. It is located in Jefferson County, Montana approximately 16 miles (26 km) north-northeast of Butte, Montana, home of the historic Butte mining district. The Boulder Property is also approximately 20 miles (32 km) south-southwest of the Montana Tunnels, another large-scale former base and precious metal producer. Wikipedia describes the historic production of the Butte district as: "From 1880 through 2005, the mines of the Butte district have produced more than 9.6 million metric tons of copper, 2.1 million metric tons of zinc, 1.6 million metric tons of manganese, 381,000 metric tons of lead, 87,000 metric tons of molybdenum, 715 million troy ounces (22,200 metric tons) of silver, and 2.9 million ounces (90 metric tons) of gold."

The Butte, Boulder Property, and Montana Tunnels are all situated along the northeast-trending Great Falls Tectonic Zone (GFTZ) which is a continental scale, deep-seated, structural zone of crustal weakness that appears to have been intermittently active since the late Proterozoic (1.4 billion years ago) and at times has tapped deep mantle melts. Most of the epithermal and porphyry metal occurrences in Montana are localized along the GFTZ.

The Butte, Boulder Property, and Montana Tunnels are along or adjacent to a similarly trending major magnetic low along the axis of the GFTZ. The Boulder Property is the least explored of the three properties.

The Boulder Property is known to contain a large copper-molybdenum porphyry system within the Boulder Batholith and coeval Elkhorn Mountains Volcanics which is overlain by 300 to 2,100 feet of post-mineral Lowland Creek Volcanics. As a result, the porphyry system on the Boulder Property is not well exposed.

Between 1965 and 1977, the Anaconda Company (Anaconda) and Union Oil (Molycorp) drilled 8 deep core holes on the property into the Boulder Batholith based on the USGS regional magnetics and an Anaconda IP survey. These holes intersected a large porphyry system with low-grade copper mineralization. Continuous mineralized drill intercepts of between 1,255 and 1,614 feet grading a weighted average of between 600 and 1,000 ppm Cu were intersected. Three deep core holes were completed by O.T. Mining in 2004-5, approximately 1 mile southwest of the Anaconda and Molycorp drilling, intersecting similar porphyry alteration and continuous copper mineralization with drill intercepts of between 1,242 and 2,630 feet grading a weighted average of between 313 and 785 ppm Cu. In 2005-6 O.T. Mining conducted extensive geophysics and located potential higher-grade targets within the identified porphyry system however these targets were never drilled, and the property has remained dormant since.

On August 30, 2021, the Company announced the acquisition of privately held Westmount Resources LLC

("Westmount") through its wholly owned subsidiary, Celerity Mineral Corporation ("Celerity"). Westmount held a 100% interest in the Boulder Property and the shareholders of Westmount (the "Westmount Shareholders") are to be issued 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of Celerity in exchange for their Westmount Shares in this arms length transaction. In addition, the Westmount Shareholders will also receive a promissory note in the amount of US $600,000 to be paid within one year of August 25, 2021, and a 1% net smelter return royalty (NSR) that may be bought down prior to commercial production by one-half for US $5 million. If the Promissory Note is not paid within one year the Westmount ownership and property revert to the Westmount Shareholders.

Peloton plans to have Celerity self-fund its operations and seek to become its own publicly traded company in a series of financings and transactions. Peloton shareholders will receive Celerity shares at no cost as a dividend in kind. The proceeds of financings when completed will be used to pay out the Promissory Note; complete geophysical field work this year; initiate the drill permitting process; complete and file an NI 43-101 compliant technical report; file the "going pubic" documents necessary to list on a Canadian exchange. It is expected to take up to one year to complete these tasks, and upon completion, it is anticipated that Peloton will retain a meaningful interest in Celerity going forward.

GOLDEN TRAIL PROJECT, Elko County, Nevada

Golden Trail is situated on the northeastern margin of the Long Canyon Gold Trend in northeastern Nevada, about 80 kilometers north of the Newmont-Barrick Long Canyon joint venture. Golden Trail is 100% owned, with no royalties outstanding, and is comprised of a 909-acre claim package.

Extensive surface exploration has identified Carlin style alteration and many geologic similarities to Long

Canyon. The largest identified gold vein at surface, the Golden Trail Vein ("GTV"), is over 1,200 meters long and has an associated alteration zone that averages 30 meters wide. Over 900 grab samples have been taken along the GTV assaying from anomalous to 28 grams gold, and continuous 5-foot trench samples returned 13.7 grams gold per ton "g/t" with 36.2 g/t silver in one 5-foot trench, and 3.49 g/t gold with 105 g/t silver in a second 5-foot trench.

A major gravity anomaly underlies Golden Trail. This is derived from a regional USGS survey, and the gravity anomaly is interpreted by the USGS to be a shallow pluton or magmatic intrusion. A more recent detailed Peloton gravity survey shows a change in gradient along the western boundary of the NW striking gravity anomaly and a series of coincident surface hydrothermal alteration anomalies have been identified through hyperspectral airborne and surface technology and geochemical sampling. These anomalies occur in the hanging wall of NW striking and NE dipping high-angle normal faults, are high in ammonia illite and alumina illite which are often associated with Carlin-style deposits, and geochemistry shows elevated pathfinder elements and gold mineralization

In June, 2021 the Company reported that a 2,100 foot reverse circulation (RC) twelve hole drilling program conducted in late 2020 to early 2021 had confirmed that a series of hydrothermal alteration anomalies identified at surface by airborne hyperspectral analyses extend to at least a vertical depth of 195 feet, with high temperature hydrothermal alteration minerals intersected in all of the drill holes as well anomalous gold, silver (average 0.98 g/t; range 0.08 to 8.52 g/t; 420 analyses) and pathfinder elements.

The next step will be to conduct two deep-penetrating geophysical programs to try to image the source of the mineralizing fluids and to plan a deeper drilling program in this area.

INDEPENDENCE VALLEY, Elko County, Nevada

Independence Valley Project ("Independence Valley") is 100% owned, with no royalties outstanding, and is comprised of a 785-acre claim package located in Elko County, Nevada on the southern extension of the Carlin Gold Trend and about 79 kilometres south-west of the Newmont-Barrick Long Canyon joint venture. Independence Valley is also within the historical Spruce Mountain mining district which hosted many base and precious metals mines since the 1840's. The Spruce Mountain deposits are typically associated with rhyolitic and granitic intrusive rocks which intrude structural feeders. Independence Valley hosts the largest untested rhyolite dome in the Spruce Mountain Mining District.

Exploration on this project in 2019 consisted of a CSAMT geophysical survey and one reverse circulation drill hole drilled to a depth of 1,140 feet to test a potential down-dropped east limb of a NNW trending anti-form. This drilling encountered detectable gold mineralization in a fine grained hypabyssal intrusive and in the contact zone with adjacent Paleozoic carbonate sedimentary rocks over a core length of 345 feet as well hydrothermal alteration over a core length of 500 feet.

During 2021 the Company obtained a permit to allow drilling of geophysical targets identified at Independence Valley. The Company posted and funded a Surface Management Bond for the project with the Bureau of Land Management in the amount of US $13,543. The Company is seeking an option or joint venture partner to fund future exploration on this project.

TEXAS CANYON, Elko County, Nevada

Texas Canyon is 100% owned, with no royalties outstanding, and is comprised of a 909-acre claim package. Texas Canyon is located in Elko County, Nevada on the northeastern margin of the Long Canyon Gold Trend, about 7 kilometres west of the Company's Golden Trail Project, and about 55 kilometres of the Newmont-Barrick Long Canyon joint venture.

Texas Canyon is centered on a major boundary fault between mineralized Paleozoic limestone and post-mineral Tertiary geologic units which include the Jarbidge Rhyolite and tuffs and conglomerates of the Humboldt Formation. This fault and related structures are thought to be the conduit for mineralizing fluids that altered and replaced the limestone and limestone breccias. This is based on detailed geologic mapping, surface geochemistry with gold values up to 1280 ppb and molybdenum values up to 1660 ppm, a surface magnetic survey and a surface radiometric survey. The recent Peloton airborne hyperspectral survey corroborated prior data, showing broad hi AL-illite and NH3-illite anomalies at Texas Canyon.

During 2021 the Company obtained a permit to allow drilling of targets identified at Texas Canyon. The Company posted and funded a Surface Management Bond for the project with the Bureau of Land Management in the amount of US $12,089 and the Company is now seeking an option or joint venture partner to fund drilling and future exploration on this project.

The primary drill target is a roughly circular radiometric geophysical anomaly coincident with polyphase breccia centered on the historic Prince uranium mine and anomalous in gold, molybdenum (detection level up to 1660 ppm), and uranium mineralization (up to 7 percent in historic data and from detection up to 1% in recent surface sampling). Mineralization is related to subvertical bodies of hydrothermal breccia and alteration and likely along synvolcanic graben/caldera related structures. Coincident late gold-molybdenum-uranium mineralization is associated with the polyphase breccia.

SILVER BELL & ST. LAWRENCE, Virginia City Mining District, Montana

The Silver Bell & St. Lawrence Project ("SBSL") comprises one (1) patented mining claim and twenty- nine (29) unpatented mining claims covering approximately 620 acres. SBSL is located about four miles southwest of the town of Virginia City, Montana, in Madison County, and about 79 kilometers southeast of Butte, Montana. Year-round access is available by a public road running off of paved Montana Highway 287. Electrical power extends to within approximately 2 miles of the property.

The SBSL is under an Exploration Agreement with a Joint Venture Option (the "Agreement") with Frederick Private Equity Corporation and its partner AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. [formerly, African Metals Corporation] (collectively

"AFR:") whereby AFR may earn up to a 75% interest in the SBSL by spending a total of US$2,000,000 in exploration expenses within six years and make annual option payments.

AFR may first earn a 51% interest in the project by making annual US$10,000 option payments and spending US$1,000,000 in exploration within four years with a minimum of $200,000 in expenditure during the first two years. AFR may earn a further 24% interest in the Project by then making annual US$25,000 option payments and spending an additional US$1,000,000 in exploration over a two-year period following the establishment of the first 51% interest, for a total of US$2,000,000 to earn a 75% interest. After AFR has earned either a 51% or a 75% interest, as the case may be, a mining venture or mining company may be formed with respect to the project, and AFR and Peloton will contribute their respective share of further exploration and development expenditures. In the event that either party's interest is diluted to ten percent (10.0%) or less, it shall relinquish its interest to the other party, in return for a royalty agreement that conveys to the diluting party a royalty of one percent (1.0%) of net smelter returns on all minerals thereafter produced and removed from the project. The non-diluting party may, at any time, buy-down that royalty by one-half percent (0.05%), so that the total royalty is one-half percent (0.05%) of net smelter returns, by paying US$250,000 to the royalty holder. The Project is subject to an earlier outstanding 2% NSR, the majority of which can be bought down to one percent (1%).

SBSL hosts two past-producing gold-silver mines, the Silver Bell Mine, and the St. Lawrence Mine. Both mines operated in the early 1900s and the St. Lawrence was reactivated in the early 1980s. Historical production records are incomplete but available information suggests that historical production at the St. Lawrence was approximately 0.22 opt gold and 3.8 opt silver. Smelter receipts for small shipments from the St. Lawrence indicate that some ore with much higher grades was shipped. For example, a smelter receipt from October 30, 1964, states that 8.027 tons were received grading 0.76 opt gold and 20.0 opt silver. Historical production at the Silver Bell averaged approximately 0.2 opt gold and 15.1 opt silver.

In 2019 and 2020, AFR completed a successful initial drilling program with results available on the Peloton website.

In late 2021 and early 2022, AFR completed an IP geophysical program but has not yet published the results of that survey.

FINANCINGS

During the year, the Company closed three private placements.

1) On May 4, 2021, the Company issued 2,668,000 units at $0.075 CDN per unit for proceeds of $200,100 CDN ($162,481 USD). Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable for three years. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.125 CDN up to May 4, 2024. The Company paid to an arms-length party a finder's fee consisting of $16,008 CDN ($12,998 US) in cash and 213,440 brokers warrants with each broker warrant exercisable at $0.075 within three years to purchase additional private placement units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.125.

2) On July 12, 2021, the Company issued1,633,334 units at $0.075 CDN per unit for proceeds of $122,500 CDN ($98,380 USD). Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable for three years. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.125 CDN up to July 12, 2024.

3) On December 10, 2021, the Company issued 7,614,446 units at CDN$0.06 per unit for proceeds of CDN$456,867 ($361,567 USD). Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.10 CDN up to December 10, 2024.

CORPORATE

Warrants and Options

During the year, the Company modified the expiry times of certain outstanding warrants of the Company as follows: a. 1,160,000 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.15 until July 17, 2021 are now exercisable 4

until July 17, 2023;

b.

1,301,225 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.15 until December 6, 2021 are now exercisable until December 6, 2023.

During the year, the Company granted stock options as follows:

a. 600,000 stock options to a consultant exercisable at $0.10 CDN until November 16, 2024.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

In summary the Company's financial condition has changed over the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Working capital went from $18,923 at December 31, 2020 to a deficiency of $324,540 at December 31, 2021. The difference is mainly attributable to an increase in exploration activities during the year.

SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION

The following table provides selected financial information and should be read in conjunction with the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for each respective year.

Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2020 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2019 $ $ $ Revenue Nil Nil Nil Income (loss) for the year 205,209 (1,247,880) (316,103) Net income (loss) per share (1) 0.002 (0.014) (0.004) Total assets 402,212 606,379 146,978 Current debt -convertible debenture 100,000 97,337 75,427(2) Long-term debt -derivative conversion liability - debenture 68,854 130,024 125,100 Long-term debt -derivative conversion liability - foreign currency warrants 714,999 1,625,276 831,794 Dividends per share Nil Nil Nil

Notes:

(1) basic and diluted

(2) classified as long-term debt in 2019

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Refer to the Corporate Activities section above.