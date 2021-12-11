Peloton Minerals : Recieves Subscriptions for $456,866 Financing

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION
NEWS RELEASE
|
December 9, 2021
|
CSE SYMBOL: PMC
|
|
OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF
Peloton Receives Subscriptions for $456,866.76 Financing
London, Ontario - Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) has received subscriptions for a private placement totaling CDN$456,866.76 (the "Private Placement") and consisting of 7,614,446 units priced at CDN$0.06 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.10. Proceeds of the financing will be used for working capital.
For further information please contact:
Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA
President & CEO 1-519-964-2836
Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 105,719,975 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company before the issuance of the units described in this release.
Peloton's exploration portfolio includes a Copper Porphyry project near Butte, Montana, three Carlin Style Gold exploration projects in Elko County, Nevada, and one Epithermal gold project near Virginia City, Montana under a JV option.
CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer
Peloton Minerals Corp. published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 18:05:06 UTC.