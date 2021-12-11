Peloton Minerals : Recieves Subscriptions for $456,866 Financing

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

NEWS RELEASE

December 9, 2021 CSE SYMBOL: PMC OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF

Peloton Receives Subscriptions for $456,866.76 Financing

London, Ontario - Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) has received subscriptions for a private placement totaling CDN$456,866.76 (the "Private Placement") and consisting of 7,614,446 units priced at CDN$0.06 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.10. Proceeds of the financing will be used for working capital.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO 1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 105,719,975 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company before the issuance of the units described in this release.

Peloton's exploration portfolio includes a Copper Porphyry project near Butte, Montana, three Carlin Style Gold exploration projects in Elko County, Nevada, and one Epithermal gold project near Virginia City, Montana under a JV option.

