Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Peloton Minerals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMC   CA70614P1053

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

(PMC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peloton Minerals : Recieves Subscriptions for $456,866 Financing

12/11/2021 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

NEWS RELEASE

December 9, 2021

CSE SYMBOL: PMC

OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF

Peloton Receives Subscriptions for $456,866.76 Financing

London, Ontario - Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) has received subscriptions for a private placement totaling CDN$456,866.76 (the "Private Placement") and consisting of 7,614,446 units priced at CDN$0.06 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.10. Proceeds of the financing will be used for working capital.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO 1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 105,719,975 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company before the issuance of the units described in this release.

Peloton's exploration portfolio includes a Copper Porphyry project near Butte, Montana, three Carlin Style Gold exploration projects in Elko County, Nevada, and one Epithermal gold project near Virginia City, Montana under a JV option.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Peloton Minerals Corp. published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 18:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION
01:06pPELOTON MINERALS : Recieves Subscriptions for $456,866 Financing
PU
12/09Peloton Receives Subscriptions for $456,866.76 Financing
AQ
12/09Peloton Minerals Corporation announced that it has received CAD 0.456867 million in fun..
CI
11/29PELOTON MINERALS : Interim Financial Statement 2021 Q3
PU
11/29PELOTON MINERALS : Mda - 2021 q3
PU
11/29PELOTON MINERALS : Financial Statements – 3rd Quarter 2021
PU
11/29PELOTON MINERALS : MD & A – 3rd Quarter 2021
PU
11/29Peloton Minerals Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
11/15Peloton Warrant Extension
AQ
11/15PELOTON MINERALS : Extends Warrants
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,25 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,36x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,23 M 6,24 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Peloton Minerals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward L. Ellwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric J. Plexman Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
John Frederick O'Donnell Chairman
Clifford A. Wiebe Independent Director
Luard J. Manning Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION-34.78%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION-6.14%44 825
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-21.28%31 948
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-14.95%23 795
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-2.69%18 331
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-10.12%13 557