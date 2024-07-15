PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION NEWS RELEASE July 15, 2024 CSE SYMBOL: PMC OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF Peloton Stakes Additional Mineral Claims at the North Elko Lithium Project, Nevada

London, Ontario - Peloton Minerals Corporation ("Peloton" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) reports that it has staked an additional 27 mineral claims at its 100% owned North Elko Lithium Project ("NELP") in northeastern Nevada, bringing the total ground position to 444 mineral claims or about 37 square kilometers.

The new claims cover additional areas of prospective lithium interest to the east following analysis of hyperspectral data and ground follow-up work. The new claims are on the eastern boundary of the NELP claim block, which is the farthest boundary from Surge Battery Metals who tie onto the western boundary of NELP and who have discovered a significant lithium deposit beside Peloton's NELP to the west. A map accompanies this release showing an outline of Peloton's current claim position.

Peloton is presently conducting a multi-faceted exploration program at NELP including geochemical sampling across a 35 square kilometer grid, geological mapping, spectrometer prospecting and sampling, XRD minerology analysis, airborne geophysics, the additional staking, shallow packsack drilling, and permitting for deeper drilling. The exploration program will continue through the summer and into the fall.

Peloton President and CEO Edward (Ted) Ellwood commented, "We are pleased with the early progress of the exploration program as well as the initial data received. We expect many important milestones to be achieved over the course of the summer and fall."

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO 1-519-697-2313

Richard C. Capps, PhD, is the qualified person responsible for approving the technical information contained within this release.

Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 136,598,705 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.