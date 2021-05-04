Log in
    PMC   CA70614P1053

PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

(PMC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/04 09:30:02 am
0.1 CAD   --.--%
05:15pPELOTON MINERALS  : Closes $200,100 Private Placement
PU
04:31pPELOTON MINERALS  : Closes $200,100 Financing
AQ
04/30PELOTON MINERALS  : Financial Statements – Year End 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peloton Minerals : Closes $200,100 Private Placement

05/04/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION

NEWS RELEASE

May 4, 2021

CSE SYMBOL: PMC

OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF

Peloton Closes $200,100 Financing

London, Ontario - Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) has closed a private placement totaling CDN$200,100 (the "Private Placement") and consisting of 2,668,000 units priced at CDN$0.075 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.125.

The Private Placement was subject to a finder's fee payable to an arms length party. The finder's fee consisted of $16,008 in cash and 213,440 brokers warrants with each broker warrant exercisable at $0.075 within three years to purchase additional private placement units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.125. Proceeds of the financing will be used to advance gold exploration in Nevada and working capital.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO 1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 104,086,641 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton owns three gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada, and one gold exploration project in Montana, USA which is now under option to Frederick Private Equity Corporation and African Metals Corporation.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Peloton Minerals Corp. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,25 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,25 M 8,23 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Peloton Minerals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward L. Ellwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric J. Plexman Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Clifford A. Wiebe Independent Director
Kent Douglas Britton Independent Director
Luard J. Manning Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION-13.04%8
NEWMONT CORPORATION7.63%51 740
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.86%39 546
POLYUS-8.90%24 862
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.41%19 407
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED3.37%16 624
